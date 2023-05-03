Why did Wes Bentley want to be the 'most impressive drug addict ever'? Actor opens up about his dark period

American actor Wes Bentley has opened up about the dark phase of his life when he was addicted to drugs and almost lost everything because of it. Continue reading to know more about what the 44-year-old Yellowstone star revealed about hitting rock bottom.

Wes Bentley opens up about drug abuse and losing almost everything in life

Bentley, who rose to fame after starring in the award-winning 1999 film American Beauty, talked to Men's Health about his past and what he went through. Back then, he realized he loved psychedelics aka mushrooms and ketamine, but he didn't stop there. "I ended up going down the cocaine and heroin route. Hard drugs. Hard partying. You're in clubs and you're at after-parties, and there's cocaine, and eventually, it became heroin," Bentley revealed.

He explained, "I wanted to be the most impressive drug addict ever. Which is sad. That period was incredibly dark. I did really dangerous stuff. I went downtown. I went and hung with really shady people. I wasn't trying to kill myself or anything. That was just me: Go far. Be the guy who went the furthest." Bentley calls this phase of his life "the fire" because it did a lot of damage to him and was a really hard phase in his life.

"I called it 'the fire' because I lost everything in the fire. I had no car, I had no clothes, I had no money—I was $400,000 in debt," he shared. The drug addiction got so bad that Bentley proceeded to damage his reputation, started getting bad at auditions, and even showed up to work high. The actor then talked about meeting his wife, Jacqui Swedberg. "I met a girl, and this girl was awesome and funny and just had the weirdest sense of humor and made me laugh and made me want to live again—like, live live, not go deal drugs," he said.

Swedberg was working in film production in Saskatchewan at the time and she helped him get sober. The two married in 2010, a few years after they first met. The couple now has two children, a twelve-year-old and an eight-year-old. Bentley felt ashamed about his drug abuse and the behaviour he resorted to under its influence but he found a way around it. "The way I attacked it was by being positive—I'm just gonna go talk about it to everybody and try to help others and heal that shame by doing something," he said.

Wes Bentley on the work front

Bentley plays James Michael Dutton aka Jamie Dutton in Paramount's neo-western drama television series Yellowstone since 2018. He is also known for starring in the popular horror anthology television series American Horror Story. Bentley also recently gave his voice to the CGI anime television series Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

