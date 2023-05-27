Why did Whoopi Goldberg call American Idol the 'downfall of society'? Here's what the actress had to say

American actor Whoopi Goldberg is known to be a controversial figure with how often she makes statements that receive backlash. This time the 67-year-old comedian and television personality has fired shots at ABC's popular competitive singing reality series American Idol. Continue reading to know details about what the author said.

Why did Whoopi Goldberg call American Idol the 'downfall of society'?

During a panel discussion during an episode of The View, Goldberg who is a co-host of the talk show, spoke up against American Idol. While the topic of the conversation steered toward how society is obsessed with judging one another, the actress said, "I think, you know, that we as a society love to watch stuff, to judge folks. I've always thought that the beginning of the downfall of society was with... what's the name of that show?"

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s rep shuts down speculation that car chase was PR stunt; DEETS here

"I always tell you that," she added asking a producer behind the camera. When the person asked sarcastically, "ABC's American Idol?" Goldberg smiled and pointed out, "Well, it was not always on ABC. No, when they began, it was on another network." She explained, "Once we gave people the ability to judge other people, I think we ran amok. They invite the public to decide who that person was and I feel it began us in a cycle."

"When I was watching it, ABC didn't have it. They have it now, it's a different show. The judges are different. ABC knows that I feel like this. I've told them. It has nothing to do with them. It has to do with the show," she concluded. American Idol is recently wrapped up its 21st season but it first aired on Fox in 2002. Even though Simon Cowell, who is known for brutally commenting on contestants, was the judge earlier, the recent season had singers Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan on the judging panel.

American Idol started airing on ABC in 2018. The 21st season saw Hawaiian contestant Iam Tongi become the winner of the show and he became the first AAPI winner in the reality show's history. American Idol has been embroiled in its own set of controversies, from being labeled rigged to having issues with the judges, it has been in the news more often than not.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘shocked’ and ‘hurt’ by backlash over NYC car chase: Report