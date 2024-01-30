Why Did Whoopi Goldberg Remove Herself From The View Co-Hosts Group Text Thread? Actress Reveals

Whoopi Goldberg, an iconic actress, comedian, and television personality, has consistently found herself in the limelight due to her outspoken nature and fearless approach to controversial topics.

Throughout her career, she has engaged in discussions on race, politics, and social issues, often sparking debates and occasionally facing backlash for her unfiltered opinions. From her co-hosting role on The View to her stand-up comedy, Goldberg remains a prominent figure known for challenging societal norms.

Whoopi Goldberg reveals why she left The View group text thread

Whoopi Goldberg, the 68-year-old co-host of The View, has humorously defended her choice to keep her communication settings on "do not disturb" once the cameras stop rolling. During Monday's episode of the talk show, her colleagues questioned her tendency to remove herself from work-related group text threads.

The discussion was sparked by Alyssa Farah Griffin, who asked if anyone had a group chat. Sunny Hostin explained that there was one at one time. Ana Navarro jokingly suggested that Goldberg would willingly give up her spot, but Hostin added, "She doesn't look at any of us."

Goldberg responded to the banter by comparing herself to Michael Corleone. She described her approach to group chats as reminiscent of the Godfather character, saying, "I feel like Michael Corleone. Because I take myself off the group text... and then I'm BOOM, back! And I’m like, ‘What the,'" referring to her strategic maneuvers in group-chat evasion.

Advertisement

Hostin again chimed in stating that Joy Behar keeps on adding Goldberg to the group texts despite her removing herself. Meanwhile, Sara Haines told Hostin, “No, it’s you and Joy. You guys go into royal weddings and it goes back [and forth] and I want to be like, ‘Make [a] Whoopi of me,’ like, ‘Get me off this chain.’"

The ladies then explained Goldberg’s communication methods saying she “silences” the texts and hides alerts, though she remains in the group chats. Goldberg expressed, “I don’t care! I don’t care what you’re upset about. It’s the weekend!"

As Navarro shared that sometimes there could be problems with accidentally “texting the wrong group”, Goldberg reveals she prefers to “know who I’m texting.” She said, “If I need to talk to you, I talk to you," stating that she only talks “when I have something to say.”

She continued, “I don’t just be sending y’all stuff! I’m busy! I’m busy, you know. When I talk about those hit and runs, what do you think I’m doing?"

ALSO READ: Why was Oprah Winfrey not a part of new The Color Purple movie? Media mogul explains

Whoopi Goldberg’ newfound relative

During Monday's episode, Whoopi Goldberg engaged in conversation with her newly discovered relative, NFL player Tony Gonzalez. She had recently learned about their connection as "distant cousins" through an episode of Finding Your Roots. The revelation unfolded that they shared DNA on Gonzalez's maternal grandfather's side, and their meeting took place for the first time on air.

Gonzalez excitedly greeted Goldberg with, "Cousin Whoopi! Cousin Whoopi," acknowledging the familial bond. Goldberg enthusiastically responded, "That’s my blood right there."

Adding a playful tone, Navarro teased, "I think this is probably the only cousin that could pop up that’s not going to wanna be in the will!" After a humorous exchange about Goldberg's will, the talk show personality jokingly attempted to leverage her newfound cousin's NFL connections to secure a ticket to the Super Bowl.

Reflecting on a recent episode, Goldberg shared her encounter with Julia Roberts, who expressed her desire to attend the Super Bowl as she had never been. Seizing the opportunity, Goldberg humorously proposed to Gonzalez, "Maybe I could help you get in."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Whoopi Goldberg Claims Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Were Not Snubbed By Oscars, Says 'Not Everybody Gets a Prize’