Why did Will Smith object RuPaul's cameo on sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? Reason REVEALED

Will Smith allegedly stood in the way of RuPaul having a cameo on the sitcom ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.' The show’s executive producer David Steven Simon has now revealed that Will Smith was strongly against the idea of a drag queen appearing on his show. In journalist Thea Glassman's book, David reveals how Smith was not open to the idea because of one sole reason, which was his “image.”

Will Smith objected to RuPaul’s cameo

Will Smith was adored by the viewers in the 90s breakout series ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’ The sitcom went on to have a successful 6 seasons on the air. David Steven Simon, who was the executive producer of the sitcom, has now made a shocking revelation about Will Smith. Journalist Thea Glassman’s book new book, ‘Freaks, Gleeks, and Dawson's Creek: How Seven Teen Shows Transformed Television’ reveals what happened on the sets of the show.

Thea notes that Will Smith was generally open to ideas and did not easily turn any down. But things changed when David made a suggestion about RuPaul making an appearance on the show. Back then RuPaul was just entering the music scene with his dance track 'Supermodel (You Better Work).' As soon as the idea was proposed, Smith was quick to say 'no'.

“I remember him saying that would be a really bad idea," Simon explains in the book. There had been attempts by Simon to make the actor understand, but the book explains how he said no, "And I said, ‘No, listen, hear my story—’" The book narrates how Smith was not ready to budge from his original opinion. The actor argued that having a drag queen on the show was a "bad idea."

Why did Will Smith say no to RuPaul’s cameo?

Simon then recalls telling Smith that they could drop the idea. "OK, OK. We don’t need to do it,'" he recalls admitting defeat. The real reason, according to Simon was that “he would say no is because of his image. Period. The End."

The cast of the series alongside Will Smith included Alfonso Ribeiro, James Avery, Janet Hubert, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and DJ Jazzy Jeff. The show ended in 1996 after being on air for 6 years.

