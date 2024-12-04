Why Did Will Smith Regret Feuding With Fresh Prince Costar Janet Hubert? Actor Says He Made A ‘Horrible Error’

Will Smith had a troublesome relationship with his former co-star Janet Hubert who played Vivian Banks on the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Hubert who played Aunt Viv for three seasons of the series left the show in 1993 due to "creative differences," and Daphne Maxwell Reid later replaced her.

However, Hubert and Smith were finally reconciled in 2020. The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of Vice’s Black Comedy in America series and admitted that he made a “horrible error" in misjudging his co-star while they were together on the show.

"I made a horrible error and misjudgment of her value and power and beauty to the show," Smith told host Chris Spencer while reflecting on his career. "I horribly underestimated what she was for me at that point in my life," he added.

Before their reconciliation, Smith claimed that Hubert wanted the show to revolve around her character “The Aunt Viv of Bel-Air Show," during an interview with an Atlanta radio station as reported by Complex. Both made several allegations against each other until their heartwarming reunion at the show’s 30th anniversary celebration, hosted by HBO Max.

A year later, Hubert told People magazine that her relationship with The Pursuit of Happyness actor was no longer strained. "I meant it with all my heart when I hugged him because I saw that little boy, that little 21-year-old boy,” she told the outlet.

She admitted that if they had this opportunity to talk back then, all the drama would not have followed. But now they have finally become cordial and “text each other back and forth all the time."