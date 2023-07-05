Why did Will Smith turn down role in USD 165 million worth Independence Day sequel?

For fans of the epic alien-invasion blockbuster Independence Day, the news of a long-awaited sequel was met with excitement and anticipation. However, when Independence Day: Resurgence finally hit theaters in 2016, it was missing one crucial element: Will Smith, the charismatic actor who played Marine pilot Steve Hiller in the original film. We now delve into the reasons behind Smith's surprising decision to turn down the $165 million-worth sequel and the impact it had on the film's direction.

Will Smith Reigns as box office king, but what made him decline this sci-fi sequel?

After the massive success of Independence Day, Smith had solidified his reign as the undisputed King of the Fourth of July, with a string of box office hits. However, his experience with the sci-fi flop After Earth had made him wary of returning to the genre. Smith's general apprehension towards doing sequels, coupled with concerns about being typecast, ultimately influenced his decision to decline the opportunity to reprise his role as Steve Hiller.

The departure of Will Smith from the project prompted major rewrites, resulting in a different direction for Independence Day: Resurgence. The studio executives at 20th Century Fox wanted to focus more on a new generation of heroes, leading to reduced screen time for the original cast. However, this decision received mixed reactions, as some felt it overshadowed the appeal of familiar faces like Jeff Goldblum. The changes in dynamics and studio interference ultimately led to a diluted version of the original script.

How did Independence Day cast feel about Will Smith’s absence?

Will Smith's absence from Independence Day: Resurgence was keenly felt by both the cast and fans alike. Actress Vivica A. Fox, who reprised her role as Jasmine Hiller, expressed her belief that Smith's return would have greatly benefited the movie. Even Smith himself acknowledged feeling "terrible" when he learned of his character's fate in the sequel. While specific reasons for his decision were not disclosed, Smith's comments hinted at his appreciation for the original film and his regret at not being a part of the sequel.

Independence Day 2, despite its massive budget and a dedicated team behind it, faced an uphill battle without the charismatic presence of Will Smith. Smith's reluctance to do sequels, coupled with concerns about the genre and his desire to explore other projects, ultimately led to his decision to turn down the highly anticipated sequel.

