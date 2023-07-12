Why did Zayn Malik leave One Direction? The singer REVEALS

When One Direction announced separation in 2015, it broke the hearts of millions of fans. Zayn Malik quit in the middle of One Direction 2015 world tour. At that time, Malik said that he was taking a break because of ‘stress’. Though the One Direction at that time said that they were just taking a break, each of the five members are currently focused on their own solo careers.

In a recent conversation on Call Her Daddy podcast, Zayn Malik opened up about the reason behind his abrupt departure from One Direction. Here is everything to know about the same.

Zayn Malik on leaving One Direction

In his first interview for six years on Call Her Daddy podcast, Zayn Malik revealed the real reasons behind his sudden departure from One Direction.

Malik revealed that at that time other members of One Direction refused to sign the new contracts. He said, “I knew something was happening, so I just got ahead of the curve. I was like, 'I'm just going to get out of here, I think this is done'. I just seen it [coming] and I completely selfishly wanted to be the first person to go and make my own record. If I'm being completely honest with you, I was like, 'I'm going to jump the gun here'”

Zany Malik further elaborated and said that he is usually a passive person but he gets very competitive and serious when it comes to music and business. He wanted to be the first one to go out and do his ‘own thing’.

Zany Malik also opened up about the underlying tension and friendship amongst the five band members. He said, “There was obviously underlying issues within our friendships, too. We'd got sick of each other if I'm being completely honest.”

But Malik also reflected on fond memories with the other members of One Direction on the podcast. His comeback single Love Like This is all set to be released on July 21, 2023.

ALSO READ: Is Zayn Malik serious about Selena Gomez? Insider reveals 'he's definitely into her'