Why didn’t Kate Middleton join Prince William on his Singapore trip? Heir to the throne reveals

Prince Williams's recent visit to Singapore for the third annual Earthshot Prize and for his United For Wildlife program which works to “protect our natural world from the international criminal gangs intent on plundering it” marked the absence of Kate Middleton, People reported. While addressing the United for Wildlife summit on Monday, Prince William delivered a fervent condemnation of the "greed and exploitation" that has driven the endangerment of species. He emphasized that this destructive behavior had resulted in a nearly 70% decline in wildlife populations over the past half-century. While Middleton was nowhere to be found, Prince William explained the reason during his speech.

Prince William explained the absence of his wife, Kate Middleton, during his visit to Singapore in a Monday morning speech. He cited a crucial family reason, Prince George's educational commitments. The Prince of Wales conveyed, "Catherine is very sorry she can't be here. She is helping George through his first set of major exams.” Kensington Palace had previously confirmed that Prince William would embark on his Singapore trip solo due to their son's academic responsibilities. This marks the first time Princess Kate was absent from the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which she had attended for the past two years (in London for the inaugural event and then in Boston in 2022). Prince William initiated the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to promote innovative solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges, with a commitment to awarding the prizes by 2030.

Prince William’s speech in Singapore

Prince William's visit to Singapore served a dual purpose as he was there for the third annual Earthshot Prize, a prestigious event he initiated to acknowledge groundbreaking solutions to global environmental challenges. Additionally, he is engaged in his United For Wildlife program, which is dedicated to safeguarding the natural world from the nefarious activities of international criminal syndicates determined to exploit it, as he emphasized on Monday. During his speech, he said, “Namibia, home to the largest number of black rhinos in the world, saw a devastating 93% increase in rhino poaching from 2021 to 2022.”

He continued, “We know where the animals are being poached; we know the routes through which they are illegally transported; we know the financial systems that criminal networks are exploiting to finance their trade; and we know the main markets that are fuelling the demand for it.”

“Let’s use this summit to renew our collective determination to defeat the criminal gangs who inflict such unnecessary environmental and human loss," he said. "This is a battle that can and must be won,” he concluded.

