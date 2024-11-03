Why Didn't Salma Hayek Sign A Prenup With Billionaire Husband François-Henri Pinault? Find Out

Salma Hayek has always been open about her life, and recently, she shared a significant detail about her marriage to François-Henri Pinault, the CEO of Kering. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the actress revealed that she and her multi-billionaire husband never signed a prenuptial agreement when they tied the knot in 2009.

Instead of relying on his fortune, Hayek talked about their financial independence and her desire to build her own wealth. “I support a lot of the aspects of my life and myself,” she said. “I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it. And now, I decided, I want to make more.”

Hayek and Pinault, whose company oversees high-end brands like Gucci, Balenciaga, and Saint Laurent, manage their finances separately. This setup allows the Frida star to focus on her own financial growth. Despite her husband’s massive net worth of $21.8 billion, Hayek takes pride in her independent accomplishments and often seeks new opportunities.

The actress shared that her daughter, Valentina, is now 17 years old, and as she nears adulthood, Hayek feels motivated to pursue business ideas. While she kept the specifics under wraps, she mentioned that Pinault supports her ambitions. “I think he finds it kind of sexy,” she said.

Salma Hayek’s drive extends beyond acting. The Oscar-nominated star has a flourishing career in Hollywood and has also ventured into producing. She has successfully balanced this with her philanthropic work, which she remains deeply committed to.

For years, she’s worked with the Kering Foundation, which aims to combat gender-based violence. Her involvement has turned the foundation’s annual fundraising dinner in New York into a must-attend event, which raised $3 million this year alone.

Reflecting on her motivations, Hayek shared that she enjoys the pressure of earning her own money and supporting her lifestyle. “To me, the excitement about having a lot of money was that I didn’t have to think about money,” she stated.

Yet, she admitted that her association with her wealthy husband changed some aspects of her social interactions. “It turned out all people wanted to talk to me about was money,” she said, adding that strangers who are also rich often approach her hoping for a connection.

Although Hayek grew up in a wealthy family in Mexico, her life took a turn in her 20s when her father lost his fortune. She had just moved to Los Angeles and was struggling to make it in Hollywood. Her career eventually soared, but she has always kept a strong work ethic and passion for her craft.

Her husband, François-Henri Pinault, has also made significant strides in his career. In September 2023, Pinault’s investment firm became the majority owner of the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), marking another major milestone for his business empire. His extensive ventures span luxury fashion and talent management.

