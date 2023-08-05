Why do Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's daughters not have any access to the Internet? Actress REVEALS

Eva Mendes is a hands-on mother and she has her own set of rules when it comes to her two daughters having access to the Internet. The 49-year-old has recently revealed her thoughts on kids having Internet access through an Instagram post and here's what she shared about the rules her daughters with Barbie star Ryan Gosling have to follow.

Why do Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's daughters not have access to Internet?

The actress took to her Instagram to share a gif of herself shaking her head and fingers no. The clip showed disapproval and Mendes captioned it, "When my kids ask me if they're old enough to go on the internet, social media or anything requiring wifi [laughing face emoji]." For the unversed, the 2 Fast 2 Furious star has two daughters with Gosling namely 8-year-old Esmeralda Amada born in 2014, and 7-year-old Amada Lee born in 2016.

As expected, netizens made their thoughts on the situation known in the comments section and Mendes responded to some of them. "I'm just sharing what I feel now, but I know it's gonna get harder as they get older," she explained, referring to how hard it becomes to keep children away from social media as they grow older. One user disagreed and pointed out that it's the "Internet century" so everyone will eventually want or need access to it.

Mendes responded, "Yes true, but in my house, children do not have access to the internet. It's too dangerous. Just like drinking or voting or getting a driver's license (etc..) isn't allowed for children, the internet falls under that category for me. Especially social media." Another user asked if she has an age set for when her daughters can access the Internet.

"Honestly I don't know, I'll have to see where it goes- for now, I'm observing them and keeping up with research about how social media can impact a child's brain. I'm taking it stage by stage," the Ghost Rider actress divulged. She also explained that it's not like her daughters are completely away from technology or modern gadgets. Mendes explained that she lets them use the iPad to watch films she has downloaded for them to watch.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's relationship

She also added that the iPad does not have any internet access though. Mendes and Gosling met on the sets of the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines. It was shot in 2011 and the two started dating soon after while also being spotted at Disneyland in September that year. Their first daughter was born in September 2014, and they welcomed their second daughter in April 2016. Gosling recently starred in the blockbuster fantasy comedy film Barbie.

