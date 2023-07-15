Why do Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell remain UNMARRIED even after 40 years of dating?

Goldie Hawn, the beloved and talented actress, has recently shared her candid thoughts on the enduring question surrounding her long-term partnership with fellow actor Kurt Russell. Despite being together for an impressive four decades since 1983, the couple has consistently faced inquiries and speculation about their decision not to formalize their relationship with marriage. In a recent interview with CNN's Chris Wallace, Hawn delved into the reasons behind their unconventional choice and offered valuable insights into their enduring bond.

Previous experiences influence decision for Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Hawn revealed that their decision not to marry is rooted in their respective experiences with marriage before they came together. Having been married twice previously, first to performer and director Gus Trikonis from 1969 to 1973, and later to musician Bill Hudson from 1976 to 1982, with whom she shares two famous children, actors Oliver and Kate Hudson. Similarly, Russell had a previous marriage to actress Season Hubley from 1979 to 1983, and they have a son together named Boston. These prior experiences left a lasting impact on Hawn and Russell, shaping their perspective on the institution of marriage.

Protecting their blended family

A significant factor in their decision to remain unmarried was their desire to protect their blended family. Hawn emphasized the pain and aftermath of failed marriages, highlighting the financial implications, animosity, and detrimental effects on the children involved. Having learned from their past experiences, Hawn and Russell made a conscious choice to shield their children from the potential hardships and complexities of divorce. By maintaining a committed partnership without the legal bonds of marriage, they aimed to create stability and emotional well-being for their family.

As Wallace mentioned the impressive milestone of their four-decade-long relationship, Hawn explained that hindsight played a significant role in their decision. Reflecting on their journey together, she expressed contentment with their choice to remain unmarried. For Hawn, the freedom to wake up each morning and make decisions based on their love and commitment holds great value. She emphasized the importance of maintaining independence and individuality within their relationship, allowing both partners to hold onto themselves while cherishing their deep connection. As they approach their fifth decade together, Hawn and Russell continue to stand by their decision, choosing a path that prioritizes their own happiness, the well-being of their family, and the unique dynamics that have sustained their enduring bond.

