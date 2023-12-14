Why do Jennifer Aniston and Resse Witherspoon call themselves workwives? Exploring their on and off-screen relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are self-proclaimed workwives and share a beautiful professional as well as a personal relationship. The duo has closely worked together for almost two decades.

While their journey began with being sisters on the famous sitcom FRIENDS, they are currently working together on The Morning Show. The dynamic duo recently graced the cover of Variety, where they spoke about the beautiful relationship they shared.

Beautiful relationship between co-actors and friends Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

As Variety reported, the strength of their relationship was reflected during the interview. While speaking of her FRIENDS co-star and dear friend Matthew Perry passing away, Aniston broke into tears, but Witherspoon held her hand throughout the interview.

When asked how she would describe her relationship with Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston said, "We've been in each other's lives for 20-something years. It's just in our DNA that we are collaborators. We're partners. We're friends. We're girlfriends, and we share all sorts of heartbreaks in life and love and everything."

Talking about her working and personal relationship with Aniston, Witherspoon shared, "There's a comfort to that. It's just mutual respect and years of experience. And I think we're both incredulous that we're both still kicking around! That we're still working at this level is such a privilege."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston REVEALS The Morning Show Season 3 is 'halfway' through filming; Everything To Know

When Reese Witherspoon met Jennifer Aniston for the first time

Back in 2019, Reese Witherspoon opened up about her admiration for The Murder Mystery actress. Speaking to the Harper's Bazaar, she revealed the first time they met on the set of FRIENDS. "She was so sweet to me. I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines, and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny. We've been friends ever since," said Reese.

The Morning Show also stars Steve Carell, apart from the two actresses, and is inspired by Brian Stelter's book. It examines the work culture at a network broadcast when the co-anchor faces charges of sexual assault. The show also focuses on geo-political topics and current events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, racial inequity, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, among others. The show's third season recently premiered in September and has received critical acclaim.

ALSO READ: The Morning Show Season 3: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer returns; Check trailer, release date and more