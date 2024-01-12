Why do Selena Gomez's friends and family believe her romance with Benny Blanco could be 'long-lasting'? Deets inside

Selena Gomez recently addressed dating rumors on the celebrity news fan account PopFaction, confirming her relationship with record producer Benny Blanco. Downplaying past relationships, Gomez officially announced her connection with the 35-year-old.

The buzz began when she engaged with social media posts hinting at her relationship with Blanco. She solidified the romance by sharing a monochrome selfie on her Instagram Story, resting on Blanco's chest. With fans eagerly anticipating Selena Gomez's new love story, curiosity surrounds Benny Blanco as they await insights into this budding relationship.

Selena Gomez’ family and friends open up about her relationship with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez, having confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco last month, recently found herself defending the relationship in social media comments. Despite any external scrutiny, the couple enjoys strong support from friends, family, and loved ones on both sides. A source reveals to Entertainment Tonight , "Selena feels very at home and at ease with Benny. Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them."

The source further revealed, “Benny finds Selena to be brilliant beyond belief. He thinks she is extremely talented, genuine, sweet and intelligent. He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she’s gone through with the world. Selena appreciates Benny’s intellect, overall passion in life, his art, dedication, and values. He’s very respectful and meshes well with everyone in her inner circle."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’ courtside date

This came after Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently enjoyed a night out together at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where they were spotted sitting courtside during a basketball game between the L.A. Lakers and the Miami Heat. The away team emerged victorious with a final score of 110-96. Throughout the game, the 31-year-old Gomez and 35-year-old Blanco openly displayed their affection, cuddling closely and holding hands, adding a touch of public display of affection (PDA) to the evening. This public appearance comes shortly after Gomez shared a romantic photo of herself and the music producer on her Instagram Story just before the New Year's holiday.

In the snapshot, Gomez, wearing a dark oversized sweater, smiled at the camera while Blanco, sporting a vibrant print hoodie, embraced her from behind and planted a kiss on the neck of the Only Murders in the Building actress.

