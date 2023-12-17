Why does Alan Ritchson advocate for Testosterone Therapy? Exploring Reacher star's new comments amid release of season 2

When asked about how Alan Ritchson got his intimidatingly hulking and muscular physique for the character of Jack Reacher in the acclaimed Prime series Reacher, the actor used to talk only about his cutthroat workout routine that left him completely exhausted.

But that was during season 1 of the show. Now that season 2 has started hitting the OTT platform, Alan opened up to Men's Health UK about how he started testosterone therapy to maintain his physique in the second season of the show.

How did Alan Ritchson prepare his body for Reacher season 1?

Based on Lee Child's acclaimed Jack Reacher book series, the popular TV show stars Alan Ritchson in the titular role, who is supposed to be extremely tall and broad. And it was definitely not easy for the 41-year-old actor to achieve the ideal physique that Reacher sported in the books.

The actor opened up about how he had ravaged his body in order to stay in shape. Alan shared that he also tore the acromioclavicular joint in his shoulder and was in incredible pain. And even though he successfully built his body from the ground up with his intense workout routine, the stress and exhaustion were taking a massive toll on his body. He shared, "There was a huge imbalance in hormones in my body. I was falling apart."

The actor's statuesque physique that the audience swooned over in season 1 was not easy to achieve, and the strain and fatigue from the extensive gym sessions left his body in shambles. And even though there was a lot of speculation about how he got his enviable figure in season 1, the actor swears that he achieved it only through physical exercise, but it completely changed his body forever.

Ritchson used testosterone for Reacher season 2

The Reacher star shared that he started testosterone therapy in preparation for the second season of the show. His body was not the same as before, and he was not sure he could go through the harsh workout regimen again without it causing permanent damage to his body.

The actor said, "Getting on testosterone was huge for me. I had none by the time I was done with season one, due to the stress and the fatigue and what I had done to my body." He also went on to say that now he is a huge advocate for men in their forties getting testosterone therapy as not only can it help them maintain an incredible physique but also stabilize their mood and have an overall positive impact on their life.

But he was also very clear about the fact that he was still following a rigorous exercise and diet regimen to maintain his body. According to the actor, a small dose of testosterone will not change a whole lot in a person's body but will help with muscle growth if they keep going to the gym and working out. Ritchson did not rely on just the hormones but continued his training and workout like he usually would, and it helped him maintain his muscles for season 2.

