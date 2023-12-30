Why does Cher want to be in charge of Elijah Allman's finances? Exploring pop icon’s conservatorship petition

The latest chapter of Cher, the iconic singer and actress, grabs all our attention as she files the petition for conservatorship over her son, Elijah Blue Allman. Cher's concern stems from Elijah's alleged severe substance abuse issues and his connection with his wife, Marieangela King, rendering him, in her words, "substantially unable to manage his financial resources," as retrieved via Business Insider .

Cher filed for conservatorship over the assets of her son, Elijah Blue Allman

In a petition filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, Cher lays bare her worries about her 47-year-old son's ability to manage his assets, especially a $120,000 trust set up by his late father, Greg Allman. The document vividly portrays Elijah's struggles, citing "severe mental health and substance abuse issues" as the primary reasons for her intervention.

Cher's deepest fear, as outlined in the petition, revolves around the immediate dissipation of funds on drugs, potentially jeopardizing Elijah's life, reading, “any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah's life at risk." The narrative takes a dramatic turn as Cher expresses concern about Elijah's estranged wife, Marieangela King, actively hindering his path to recovery.

Advertisement

Cher alleges that King not only opposes Elijah's rehabilitation but also wants to remove him from a treatment center, indicating her lack of suitability as a conservator. The petition stated, “Until recently, Elijah and Angela were estranged and their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises. Petitioner is informed and believes that Angela is not supportive of Elijah's recovery and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs."

Amidst legal intricacies, people are appreciating Cher's affection for her son, highlighting her actions as the protection for “the immediate loss or dissipation of Elijah's assets for self-destructive purposes."

ALSO READ: Cher and Elijah Blue Allman: Inside the troubled mother-son relationship headlining drugs, kidnapping and conservatorship

Elijah Blue Allman responds to his mother’s filing for conservatorship

In a whirlwind romance that began in 2013, Marieangela King and Elijah Blue Allman embarked on the rollercoaster of marriage. However, the journey was far from smooth. The couple faced the strains of a tumultuous relationship that ultimately led to their separation in 2020. The drama didn't stop there. In 2021, Allman decided to file for divorce from King, marking a definitive chapter in their tumultuous love story. Yet, love's unpredictable nature took center stage once again in November 2022 when, against all odds, King and Allman decided to give their relationship another shot.

Elijah Blue Allman's battle with addiction is not a recent development. In a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2014, he revealed a harrowing journey that began at the tender age of 11. His struggle with heroin and opiates served as a refuge from the challenges of his past, an admission that unveils the often heartbreaking choices made in the pursuit of escape. “I [was] just looking to escape all the things in my past and, that's when you turn to those kind of drugs, you know heroin and opiates," he shared.

As the courtroom drama unfolds, it's crucial to acknowledge Elijah Blue Allman's journey toward sobriety. Despite battling addiction since his early years, he claimed to be sober since 2008. Allman also took to his Instagram handle and shared the images of his teeth with silver fang after the news broke out about his conservatorship, captioning, “‘means business’ #fangophilia #changeling #Roam #imprisonmentviaconservatorship @imprisonmentviaconservatorship ,” highlighting the rift between the mother-son duo.

Advertisement

The January 5, 2024 hearing might put an end to the complex family tale as we wait for the final judgment on the ownership of Allman’s assets.

ALSO READ: Cher’s Plastic Surgery: How She Has Transformed Over the Years