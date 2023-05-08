Why does Christina Applegate call her decision to turn down Legally Blonde a 'big f*cking mistake'? Find out

American actress Christina Applegate has spoken about how she regrets turning down the opportunity to star in the 2001 romantic comedy Legally Blonde. Continue reading to know what she said and why the 51-year-old called the decision a "big f*cking mistake."

Why does Christina Applegate call her decision to turn down Legally Blonde a 'big f*cking mistake'?

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Applegate was asked if there was anything she was offered that she wishes she hadn't turned down. She replied that she regrets turning down Legally Blonde but she explained her reasons why she took the decision at the time. "I wouldn't toy with the idea of Legally Blonde because it felt too fresh getting out of Married... With Children. It was very similar on paper," she explained.

ALSO READ: Christina Applegate opens up about her health struggles: 'I don't feel like myself'

"I started to read it and I remember calling them and going, 'Oh, it’s too similar. Can’t do it.' Um, big f*cking mistake. I'd have Witherspoon money! No, just kidding. You can't imagine anyone playing Elle Woods other than Reese Witherspoon. I would have completely screwed it up," Applegate added. Witherspoon went on to star as Harvard-educated lawyer Elle Woods who is considered one of the most iconic characters in American cinema.

The actress also rubbished the rumour that she was offered the role of Rose in the classic film Titanic. When the interviewer asked if it was true that she was up for Rose in Titanic, she replied, "No. Who said that?" Applegate, who was diagnosed with neurological disease multiple sclerosis in 2021, also spoke about the issues she has to face every day because of the diagnosis. "With the disease of MS, it's never a good day. You just have little shitty days. People are like, 'Well, why don't you take more showers?'" she revealed.

"Well, because getting in the shower is frightening. You can fall, you can slip, your legs can buckle. Especially because I have a glass shower. It's frightening to me to get in there. There are just certain things that people take for granted in their lives that I took for granted. Going down the stairs, carrying things—you can't do that anymore. It fucking sucks. I can still drive my car short distances. I can bring up food to my kid. Up, never down," she explained.

Christina Applegate on the work front

Applegate starred in Netflix's critically acclaimed dark comedy series Dead to Me and executive produced it from 2019 to 2022. She got nominations from Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and TCA Awards for her performance. Applegate received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Christina Applegate opens up about dealing with multiple sclerosis, admits her 2022 goal is 'Cure for MS'