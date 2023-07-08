Why does Danielle Jonas feel 'less than' her sister-in-laws Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner? Find out

Danielle Jonas, married to Kevin Jonas, occasionally feels a sense of exclusion within the Jonas Sisters' band dynamic. The television personality admitted to having a love-hate relationship with her husband's fame, acknowledging its influence on how she perceives herself in comparison to her sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, who are married to Nick and Joe Jonas, respectively.

Danielle's candid remarks shed light on the complexities that can arise within high-profile relationships and the impact of public perception on personal identity.

Danielle Jonas' feelings about sister-in-laws Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner

In a recent appearance on the LadyGang podcast, Danielle Jonas candidly shared her feelings of being torn and struggling to find her place within the Jonas Sisters dynamic. As the only sister-in-law without a prominent acting career like Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, Danielle admitted to feeling overshadowed.

Kevin Jonas, her husband, echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging the comparison with his younger brothers.

“I feel the same way with Nick and Joe, right? Like solo careers, movies, all this stuff. It’s like everyone has to find their place … No matter the situation, right?” he said.

The pressure of being in the public eye adds to Danielle's internal conflict, as she desires to have accomplishments separate from her marriage.



The public scrutiny that comes with being in the spotlight also affects Danielle, who is a mother to daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6, with Kevin. She expressed that being recognized in the celebrity sphere solely because of her marriage can sometimes leave her yearning for her own individual accomplishments.



Talking about her desire for a separate identity than just being a wife and mother, Danielle said,

“And that’s where it’s like, ‘Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.’ So that it feels … I don’t know, more than or like the other girls. ‘Cause then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird.”

Danielle and Kevin Jonas' strong bond

Despite the obstacles they face, Danielle and Kevin have managed to maintain a strong and enduring bond throughout their 14-year marriage. The couple, who tied the knot at a young age, are still deeply committed to each other. In a recent interview with E! News, Kevin expressed the possibility of showcasing their love story once again on the reality TV show Married to Jonas.

Reflecting on their journey, he acknowledged their growth from being young newlyweds and highlighted the success of their relationship. The couple's enduring love and the positive reception of their previous show have sparked speculation about a potential comeback in the future.

