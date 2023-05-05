Why does Ed Sheeran feel talking to Taylor Swift is like ‘therapy’? Find out

Ed Sheeran reflected on his friendship with longtime friend and collaborator Taylor Swift. While talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 (via PEOPLE), the singer said that Swift is one of the few people who understands where he is at, in life. Read on to know more about what Ed Sheeran had to say.

Ed Sheeran on his friendship and bond with Taylor Swift

Talking to Lowe, Ed Sheeran, 32, shared that he and Taylor have long conversations with each other. "I have long, long, long conversations with Taylor about stuff just because I feel like she's one of the only people that actually truly understands where I'm at,"

The Shivers singer further revealed that talking to Taylor feels like ‘therapy’ to him "I had an hour-20 conversation with her yesterday and we were just — everything that was on our minds we talked about,” he said. “I mean that in itself is kind of therapy as well, because you're actually talking to someone that genuinely gets it."

Ed further shared that Taylor pushed him in his career by motivating him to collaborate with Aaron Dessner. The singer said that earlier he would keep his distance from people with whom Taylor collaborated closely with, as he believed that it was ‘her thing’. “And I don't want to be like, 'Well going to do that too,'" he said.

But Taylor, 33, convinced Ed to work with Aaron, and for that, the latter is ‘incredibly grateful’. “I'm making some of the most meaningful music to me that I've made in a very long time,” he said.

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift’s collaborations

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have collaborated on quite a few songs together. Sheeran lent his vocals to Everything Has Changed from Red, and he re-recorded the song for Red (Taylor’s Version). Apart from this, they also collaborated on Swift’s ‘End Game’ in 2017, for her album Reputation. They also crooned the song Run, which was a previously-unreleased track. Moreover, in 2022, Ed released the song The Joker and The Queen alongside Taylor.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend Matty Healy? 5 things to know about The 1975 frontman