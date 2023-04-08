Why does Emily Ratajkowski call divorce with Sebastian Bear-McClard ‘one of the traumatic experiences’?

Emily Ratajkowski has been more open about the ups and downs that she faced after splitting with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski announced her split from Bear McClard in July 2022 after four years of marriage. The former couple share a two year old son together named Sylvester. Emily is now also engaged in a legal battle with her ex-husband for full custody of the kid.

Here is what Emily Ratajkowski has to say about her time following the divorce with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Emily Ratajkowski about her experience

In an interview with the Los Angeles Time, Emily Ratajkowski said that the time following the split with Sebastian Bear-McClard was one of the most traumatic experiences of her life. She confessed about being scared to go into more depth about the trauma surrounding her split with McClard. The actress admitted that she had a ‘horrifying year’ after filing for divorce in September 2022 and ending four years of marriage.

Besides being a single mother, I Feel Pretty actress has also tried to steer clear of the film producer’s public scandal. Earlier it was reported that Sebastian Bear-McClard was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Some of these incidents allegedly occurred during his marriage to the actress.

Emily Ratajkowski on her divorce

Previously also Emily Ratajkowski has addressed her divorce on the Going Mental With Eileen Kelly podcast. The actress said that she tried several things to fix her mental health and stay married but nothing was working. She added, ‘I didn’t have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy. I think so much of what I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust your instincts. Gaslighting is a real thing’.

