Why does Emily Ratajkowski 'feel bad' for Olivia Wilde after her viral kiss with Harry Styles?

Emily Ratajkowski has been in the news recently for her alleged romance with popstar Harry Styles after pictures of them making out in Tokyo went viral last month. Now the model has revealed that she "didn't expect" the moment to go so viral and that she "feels bad" for Styles' former girlfriend, filmmaker Olivia Wilde, who also happens to be her friend.

How does Emily Ratajkowski feel bad about her viral clip kissing Harry Styles?

The pictures of Ratajkwoski and Styles kissing each other set the Internet abuzz, especially since it came only months after Wilde and the 29-year-old singer broke up. Now the 31-year-old model has spoken up about the incident and how she feels regarding it. When Spanish Vogue asked her how it feels to be repeatedly romantically exposed, this is what she said.

"It's very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them. I'm just a person who's gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship, so this is the first time in a long time that I've been in a dating stage," Ratajkwoski said referring to her relationship with musician Jeff Magid, and separation from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard who she was married to from 2018 to 2022.

"The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I'm surprised, but it's a tiny slice of my life. Most of my life is focused on my son and my work. But I guess these issues don't inspire the same flashy headlines. The invasion of private aspects is very hard for me," she added. Talking about the clip of her with Styles, Ratajkwoski revealed, "I didn't expect this to happen, but I think, in general, there's a reason certain celebrities live in LA, hire security, don't go to public restaurants, etc."

Why does Emily Ratajkowski 'feel bad' for Olivia Wilde?

The model also spoke up about how the media perpetuates the narrative that puts all the blame on the woman. Ratajkwoski gave the example of the Adam Levine cheating scandal and added, "In the case you ask me about, it's more of the same. I feel bad for Olivia, because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions."

As per some reports, Ratajkwoski was allegedly begging Wilde for forgiveness after the kissing clip went viral. A source told Page Six, "This is a betrayal. She is staying far away from this and taking the high road. She is focused on her kids and her work. She wants nothing to do with this mess."