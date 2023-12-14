Why does fame make SZA 'uncomfortable'? Kill Bill singer reveals her success has led her to feeling 'on edge'

Grammy award-winning artist SZA recently opened up about her success in an Apple Music radio interview. The “Kill Bill” singer revealed that she doesn't have any more goals since she already has accomplished more than she could have fathomed. Her 2022 album ‘SOS’ spent ten nonconsecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 and broke the record for the largest streaming week for an R&B album in the US.

“Success makes me on the edge and not a kind person”, says SZA

SZA whose real name is Solana Imani Rowe recently revealed in a sit-down, how outside pressure combined with the power of acumen have impacted her interactions with fans. “ I realized as of recently a lot of this shit is not normal when asked about her success and how she dealt with it. She continued, “I didn’t know how to process that experience and I was having a lot of lashing out and a lot of frustration — a lot of opinions, a lot of entitlement to your space, a lot of entitlement to your time, a lot of expectation and no one is understanding, in the realm of being like ‘Why?’

The “Kill Bill” singer further revealed the pressures of being successful and how everyone's perceptions about her make her act differently than what she is. She said, “It actually makes me on edge and not a kind person because of the anxiety of wondering like how people — there’s so much perceiving going on. But, there people don’t know you. They say you’re in a vacuum in your most high-pressure moment. But, it’s like, it’s scary. So, it’s like, oh my God, I’m not the person I want to be right now. Because I’m not kind, calm, relaxed, and patient.”

Advertisement

“I have accomplished everything I ever dreamt of”, says

The TDE singer thinks she has achieved everything that she ever dreamt of. “I don’t have any more goals, and that sounds terrible, but career-wise- I keep saying that — nobody believes me — but it’s just like you don’t understand. These are my goals, reminisced SZA when talking about her 2017 studio debut CTRl.

Further talking about her success and how she has achieved more than she could fathom, SZA said, “ I have already gone platinum — I didn’t think I would ever go platinum — I sold a bunch of records, I’m nominated for Grammys. I’ve won a Grammy. I’m done, for me, personally, Anything past this is so much more than I wanted, thought of, dreamed of.” She also acknowledged the fact that she has performed with artists like Beyonce who she looked up to.

SZA in the past took to X(formerly Twitter) and wrote, “No one teaches you how to enjoy ur life .. they teach you how to work for it . Desire it . Protect it .fight tooth n nail for it . Pray for it . imagine it .manifest it .. how do u process all the things you’ve prayed for,” sharing her thoughts on success and hardships one faces.

ALSO READ: Revisit the time SZA called out her Record Label president Punch for holding her music, she claimed 'BEEN hostile'