Why does Jim Carrey Want To Practice 'Power Resting' Between Projects? Actor Says He 'Can't Be Definite'

Jim Carrey is not ready to bid acting adieu but wants to take long breaks in between projects. In 2022, the actor spoke about being “fairly serious” about retiring from actor. However, he’s making his grand return to the big screens with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. "You can’t be definite about these things,” Carrey told Comicbook.com.

"I said I’d like to retire, but I think I was talking more about 'power-resting,' he said. Because whenever a good script came up or the opportunity to work with a group of people he loved working with before, Carrey couldn’t turn it down.

As for the Sonic franchise sequel, the actor jokingly admitted that he signed up for the project because he got to play a “genius” and because he "bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly." However, he brushed off the “money” quip and clarified that it was because he’d alleged with the idea.

Carrey also shared that he’d be open to reprising his roles in sequels to 1994's The Mask or 2000's How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Although the actor has clarified his retirement statement it was a shocker coming from him during his interview with Access Hollywood in 2022.

When asked about his future plans, Carrey said, "It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink I might continue down the road. But I'm taking a break," he said at the time. Carrey also admitted that he enjoys his “quiet life” and pursuing his passion for painting.

"I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough,” the Dumb and Dumber actor said at the time. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premiered in London on December 10 and will be released in theaters worldwide on December 20.