Why Does Jimmy Fallon Thank His Lawyers While Celebrating Ten Years Of His Late Night Show?

Imagine reaching a special milestone in your career, like celebrating ten years at your dream job. That’s what exactly Jimmy Fallon, from The Tonight Show recently did. Yes, On May 14 Jimmy celebrated a decade of being a host of the popular show.

He took a moment to express gratitude to everybody who has been a part of his journey. He also expressed gratitude to his legal team, as in the lawyers. Why? Let’s find out why he acknowledged his lawyers as well on this memorable day.

A decade of Fallon’s late-night laughs

For the past decade, Jimmy Fallon has been entertaining audiences nightly with his humor, charm, and infectious energy. From memorable sketches and celebrity guests to hilarious monologues, Fallon has become a household name in the world of late-night television.

“Ten years, it’s hard to believe, when I got the job. President Biden was just a fresh-faced 71-year-old,” Fallon said, while celebrating a decade of being the host of a popular show.

While Fallon's time as a host has been filled with laughter and fun, it hasn't been without challenges. Like any high-profile celebrity in the industry, he has faced legal issues. From contract talks to dealing with sensitive issues, his lawyers have played a crucial role in solving all of this.

Why did Fallon express gratitude towards his lawyer?

During the anniversary special, Fallon surprised many by thanking his lawyers alongside his family and colleagues. He said, “We’ve been on the air for one pandemic, two elections, and 300 Fast and Furious movies. Of course, I want to thank my wife, my kids, and most of all my lawyer, Michael Cohen.”

Fallon humorously connected it to current events saying, “Speaking of Cohen, today he continued testifying in former President Trump's hush money trial. During his testimony Cohen laid out tons of evidence including tapes, emails, photos and calendar events, it's pretty impressive that one of Trump's lawyers might actually win a case.” This witty remark had the audience bursting into laughter.

Amid the celebration, Fallon’s mention of his lawyer raised eyebrows. While he didn’t elaborate, Fallon’s gratitude likely stems from the legal support throughout the years. Especially during his challenging times like when Rolling Stone published an investigation in September 2023. That report claimed that according to 16 current and former employees, Jimmy Fallon has an unpredictable nature. And, there’s a toxic environment on the show due to Fallon’s moody behaviour and frequent outbursts.

Fallon eventually apologized to put an end to the controversy

The Rolling Stone article revealed that the former employees claimed that the show’s environment was so toxic that they “wanted to kill themselves.” Those employees used to refer dressing rooms as their crying rooms because their they used to let out their emotions.

Following this controversy, Jimmy Fallon apologized to his staff via Zoom. He said, “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. I apologize if I embarrassed you, or your family and friend. I feel so bad that I can’s even tell you.”

However, if the reports are to be believed then even after Fallon’s public apology, workplace concerns are still their at the set of The Tonight Show.

It was Fallon’s dream to be the host of such a popular show

Fallon took over The Tonight Show in 2014, succeeding Jay Leno. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fallon said, “it is a dream come true to be the host of such a popular show. Our whole goal of the show is to make people laugh.”

He also mentioned making people happy is something he wants to do as long as he can.

