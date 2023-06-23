Why does Kendall Jenner feels out of place in her family? The Victoria Secret model REVEALS

During her teen years, Kendall Jenner became famous for starring in the reality show Keeping Up With Kardashians. Now, Kardashians are amongst the most popular and the richest families in the industry. Recently at WSJ. Magazine’s Summer Digital Issue cover story, Kendall makes several revelations ranging from dealing with fame to feeling out of place with the Kardashians. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kendall Jenner talks about Kardashian family

For her WSJ. Magazine’s Summer Digital Issue cover story, Kendall Jenner opens up about how she has made peace with being in the spotlight, hailing from one of the most popular families at present. She said that she always felt out of place in her family.

The Victoria Secret model said, “Since I was really young, I felt out of place in my family. I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life. I’m not built for this by any means. I’m not good at it. I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it.”

Kendall Jenner also revealed that she is just starting to grasp the situation and deal with the pressure of the modeling industry. She also thinks that some of her sisters have more natural grasp on this lifestyle and fame. She said, “[Kim’s] like, ‘I used to go to Kitson on Robertson just to get photographed….’ I think she was built for [this life]. It took me [almost] 20 years to be like, OK, I guess I’m getting used to it now and it’s fine and I get it.” Previously during her teenage years, Kendall also went off the handle with paparazzi for following her throughout the day.

The model also revealed that though she ‘falls under the umbrella Kardashian’, she strongly identifies as Cailtlyn Jenner. Kendall said, “I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion.”

At present, Kendall Jenner is rumored to be dating Bad Bunny.

