Why Does Khloe Kardashian Want To Start Her OnlyFans Page? Says It's 'Really Lucrative'

Khloé Kardashian is happy about her future job prospects. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, as season 4 came to an end, producers quizzed the 39-year-old about her future plans. "I really think I should do an OnlyFans for my feet," said Khloé in response. “It seems like a really profitable endeavor."

While jazz music started to play in the background, Khloé offered some suggestions for her content that concentrated on her feet.

"You want me to paint my toenails a special color? You got it!" she said. "Put on pantyhose — do people still wear that? — slowly, sure! Take off a sock, woo hoo! I put my foot in some Jello, but I don't know. Ooh, mud, sand between my toes."

Khloé's reflections and challenges in season four

She went on, saying she could go on, but she believed they got the story. The idea made her and the producers giggle. "Swipe up for my OnlyFans link!" she joked as the show came to an official finale.

During season four of The Kardashians, Khloé has been quite busy managing her new co-parenting arrangement with her ex-husband Tristan Thompson. She said to the cameras in a prior episode, "What happened between Tristan and me was not some little incident. I will never forget the huge scenario that turned into one of the most painful experiences of my life."

"But I'm so proud that I'm able to be kind and mature and show my children that mommy and daddy can coexist and be co-parents," she said.

This season, Khloé also gave a speech to the cameras defending her decision to stay with Tristan in spite of his numerous indiscretions. "I'm not naïve to the fact that my ex-boyfriend is living in my house and that we're in really sensitive times," she admitted in a confessional.

Khloé said, after highlighting the limits she has set between them, "I never want to be someone that someone can say I lied to them about love. I believe the reason I'm so firm on it is because I've experienced it firsthand, and I don't believe love is something to fool around with."

She said to the cameras, "Tristan has said before [that] I'm his person. I'm not saying I don’t believe him, but I've heard this, and of course, it's angered me before because I'm like, 'If I f------ am, then why have you treated me like this, and how many times?'"

Khloé's relationship journey

She went on to say that while she loved love and was a hopeless romantic, it wouldn't change how she felt or what had transpired. In 2016, Khloé and 32-year-old Tristan started dating intermittently. He had several affairs when he and Khloé were still together, including one with Jordyn Woods, who was then Kylie Jenner's closest friend. He also cheated on her a few days before their daughter True was born.

They rekindled their connection years later; however, in December 2021, it was made public that Tristan was the father of a child born to Maralee Nichols. Khloé and Tristan were then surreptitiously expecting their second child through a surrogate.

The couple's official breakup was announced by Khloé many months before their child Tatum was born in August 2022. She has made it clear time and time again that she does not intend to make amends. The complete fourth season of The Kardashians may currently be streamed on Hulu.

ALSO READ: All Of Kardashian-Jenner’s Flop Business Ventures Ft Bebe, Quick Trim, and Khroma Beauty