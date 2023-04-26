Why does King Charles III’s negative publicity exceed positive publicity with 124k negative mentions online?

Everyone seems to have different opinions about the British Royal Family. While some people are more inclined towards Prince Harry, others seem to have greater faith in Prince William.

YouScan, a new AI-powered platform has released a new research which reveals the Royals who were mentioned the most along with members who got the largest share of negative and positive comments. This study shows the online opinions of the British Royal family members.

In this article, we will discuss the online opinions and social media ranking of King Charles III.

King Charles III’s online opinions

It seems that there is a vast difference between King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II’s popularity. Queen Elizabeth II was definitely one of the most loved monarchs in sharp contrast to the new king.

King Charles III had about one million mentions online; however his negative publicity exceeded the positive one. The new king had about 124 thousand negative social media mentions, in comparison to only 59 thousand positive ones.

King Charles III negative publicity online was due to the various scandals which circulate about the Royal Family. The release of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare where he makes several revelations about the British Royal Family might also have affected the king's reputation.

King Charles’ canceled visit to France because of the protests has made him appear as detached from the general public. The French users were especially negative when they got to know about how much the visit would cost the taxpayers.

Additionally, it was also revealed that many musicians turned down the opportunity to perform at King Charles III coronation ceremony which will be held on May 6, 2023. This further damaged the new king’s reputation.

