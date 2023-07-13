Why does Kris Jenner not want Kim Kardashian to headline The Bachelorette? Says, 'You're not doing this'

Kim Kardashian's dating life has always been in the news and now that the reality television star is single, people have been speculating who she might date. But being single apparently does not give her free reign to headline the reality series The Bachelorette, according to her mother Kris Jenner, who is absolutely opposed to the idea. Here's why.

Why does Kris Jenner not want Kim Kardashian to headline The Bachelorette?

During a promo clip of the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Kim can be seen asking her family to gather around so she could share some big news with them. "I got to stand up for this one," she says in the clip as she faces her family to prank her family under the guise of announcing something. "An executive from Disney called me. Rob Mills. You know these people, but they wanted to call me directly," the Skims founder started off.

She then added, "And then I was gonna connect them with you once I decided if I was going to do it or not. I'm going to do the show The Bachelorette. I'm going to be The Bachelorette." A confused Kris asked, "You're going to do The Bachelorette?" Kim's sister Khloe thought she was bluffing and said there was no way she was doing that. When she saw the reactions, Kim asked Kris to call Rob Mills, the executive, to verify if she wanted to check.

During a confessional, Kris said adamantly, "No, not happening. Nope! I'm your momager, manager, mother — name a title. I'll put any hat on that you want, but you're not doing this." The headlining bachelorette of the currently airing season of The Bachelorette is Charity Lawson, who was previously a contestant on The Bachelor. Meanwhile, fans thought it was a great idea for Kim to do the show and said they'd totally watch it if she decided to say yes.

Kim Kardashian's previous relationships

Kim has time and again said that she considers herself a hopeless romantic and is open to the idea of love despite her past relationships. The reality star and her former husband rapper Kanye West officially divorced last year. She then dated comedian Pete Davidson for nine months. The two broke up in August 2022 but are still amicable with each other. There were rumors claiming Kim and NFL star Tom Brady were "having fun" together, but there has been no confirmation about the same, and the former has maintained that she is single.

