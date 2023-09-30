Why does Kylie Jenner not have plans to introduce her kids to Timothee Chalamet months into their romance? Report gives insight

Ever since speculations about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating each other first came to light, the two have been a trending topic for netizens. Ever since they confirmed their romance, the interest has increased. The model and the actor made their relationship public at Beyonce's star-studded birthday concert where they were spotted making out.

Clips of them locking lips instantly went viral on social media platforms. They followed this up with an appearance at the US Open where they looked loved up and cozy as they kissed and cuddled in their seats. Now, a new report has revealed more about their equation as well as why Kylie hasn't introduced Timothee to her two kids, daughter Stormi and son Aire.

Why is Kylie Jenner not introducing her kids to Timothee Chalamet?

A source told The Sun that despite the public displays of affection, things are very casual between them. They are just not at the meeting the kids stage but even if they were, Kylie is very strict and picky about who is allowed around her children. She doesn't introduce them to anyone who can possibly not stick around. While the two are steady, there is no guarantee that their romance will last which is why she doesn't feel it's the right time for introductions.

"She wouldn't want Travis Scott to bring girls around them and the same rule applies to her," the insider added, referring to Kylie's ex and the father of her children. Meanwhile, the two are giving each other a fair chance despite all the questions regarding their relationship. As per the source, Timothee is considering making Kylie meet his parents when the time is right.

Timothee Chalamet wants to introduce Kylie Jenner to his parents

On the other hand, Kylie is nervous about the potential meeting. "He said he wants her to meet his parents when the time is right but I think she's nervous," the source said and further explained, "They're extremely different to Kris, and she's worried they've seen the reality show and will judge her while in reality she says she's totally different off camera," referring to their popular series Keeping Up With the Kardashians as well as The Kardashians.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics is reportedly worried that Timothee's parents have watched the show and will judge her based on that. The couple is in Paris at the moment to attend the Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture fashion shows. Several other stars including Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, David Beckham. Nicola Peltz, Kim Kardashian, and more are in the City of Love for the same. Kylie's sister Kendall closed the Schiaparelli show recently.

