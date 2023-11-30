Why does Lenny Kravitz not refer to his unwanted sexual encounter as assault? Exploring his controversial personal reasons

Renowned rocker Lenny Kravitz recently delved into a deeply personal aspect of his past in an interview with Esquire, shedding light on an unwanted sexual encounter he experienced as a teenager. The revelation challenges conventional labels, as Kravitz prefers to view it as an experience and a lesson that strictly defines it as sexual assault. Let us explore the controversial personal reasons behind his unique perspective.

The unveiling of a teenage experience

Kravitz, in his 2020 memoir, Let Love Rule, recounted an unsettling incident during his teenage years. A family friend, tasked with watching over him while his parents were away, invited friends over. One of these friends entered Kravitz's room, got into bed, and engaged in unwarranted physical contact. The Grammy winner emphasized that while the incident was undoubtedly uncomfortable, he refrained from labeling it as traumatizing.

When questioned about whether the encounter could be considered sexual assault, Kravitz resisted categorizing it as such. Instead, he emphasized the era in which it occurred, suggesting that societal perspectives and discussions around such incidents differed. Kravitz maintains that he lived through the experience. Learned from it, and crucially, was not left traumatized.

The lasting impact on intimacy

Kravitz's memoir reveals that this incident significantly influenced his views on intimacy. He expressed in the book that having experienced coercion, he developed a profound aversion to coercing or convincing others. This personal revelation adds layers to Kravitz's journey in navigating relationships and shapes his respectful approach toward intimacy.

In the Esquire interview, Kravitz candidly reflected on his past relationships, acknowledging that he hasn’t always been a perfect partner. Struggling with confidence in choosing the right person he admitted putting some people through tough times. Despite this, the 59-year-old artist, currently single, expressed openness to the idea of marriage and having kids again, signaling personal growth and readiness for a new life chapter. Kravitz, having gone through the highs and lows of relationships, became stronger, disciplined, and even got open to marriage which shows a man in the process of self-discovery.

