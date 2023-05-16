Why does Megan Fox consider herself spiritual? Actress does not want to 'live as a misunderstood outcast'

American actress and model Megan Fox has opened up about feeling "misunderstood" and how she wants people to see that she is a "genuine soul" who wants to belong to something. Continue reading to know more details about what the 37-year-old said while starring on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition 2023.

Megan Fox opens up about not wanting to 'live as a misunderstood outcast'

Fox features on the cover of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and has opened up about being a spiritual person who wants to belong and be understood. During an interview, she said, "I wish everyone noticed my aura because I have a rainbow aura, and it's special." Fox added, "What I most want people to know is that I'm a genuine soul who is hoping to actually belong to something and not always have to live as a misunderstood outcast."

ALSO READ: Megan Fox returns to Instagram and criticizes ‘baseless’ rumors about their relationship; DETAILS to know

Talking about the photo shoot which happened in the Dominican Republic, she told Sports Illustrated, "I hope that the photos are beautiful and that the frequency that comes off of them is just a healthy, good girl. I hope people take away that I'm a thoughtful, articulate, deep person." Fox added, "Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure. I have a vision in my head that I'm trying to achieve, so we'll see if it pans out for me."

She thinks she has a childlike joy and feels most like herself when she's in nature. "[Fox] humbly accepts her stunning beauty while simultaneously seeking to be seen and appreciated as the woman of intellect and internal beauty," said editor-in-chief MJ Day. "We know, we're just as speechless. Actress and mom of three #MeganFox whose beauty only skims the surface is gracing the cover of #SISwim23, but it's her aura that she wishes more people would notice," the Instagram caption of her magazine cover reads.

Fox revealed that she only identifies as an actress "sometimes" and that her favourite part about her job is the "high level" of action and adventure that comes along with it. The 37-year-old, who is in the news most of the time for her relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly, has three children with former husband Brian Austin Green. "When I step back, I know how connected I am and I've always been and how present I've always been. I see the reflection of the type of mother that I am in their eyes and in their behavior," the actress said.

Advertisement

Fox feels that when people don't respect you, it tends to drain you and if it happens in a continuous cycle it will "wear down" your self-worth and self-respect. She says she wants everyone to have respect for their bodies and for themselves. Apart from Fox, this year's Sports Illustrated cover issue also features entrepreneur Martha Stewart, singer Kem Petras, and model Brooks Nader. Her cover features her posing on the beach while wearing a beaded bikini made of gold coins and will be available on the newsstands from May 18.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on a break but are 'still texting each other': report