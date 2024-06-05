Why Does Miley Cyrus Work Out In Heels? Here's What We Know

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to making bold and unique choices, both in her music and her personal life. From her unforgettable performances to her striking fashion sense, Miley always manages to stand out. And, recently she is in the news for her surprising workout routine.

Unlike most people who hit the gym in sneakers and workout clothes, Miley likes to work out in stylish outfits. And, not only clothes, she even likes to go for heels rather than sports shoes or sneakers. Strange, right? Well, she has her own reasons behind this unique workout tradition. Wanna know why, delve further, and know.

Miley Cyrus’ unique workout routine

Miley Cyrus is known for her unconventional approach to fitness. In an interview with W Magazine, Miley revealed that she believes in “practicing how you perform.” Yes, she follows the same mantra as any athlete. The gym might look tough but she pairs it with her ivory slingbacks, inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

She added, “I’m interested in feminizing the workout space because so much of the workout equipment looks so ugly here.” Her unique gym method has a clear purpose: training in heels helps her perform better on stage. The Doctor (Work It Out) singer claims that she has a persona—an expanded, fully realized version of herself. Yes, the one you see in her as a performer but there’s also a part of her life that is very intimate, scared, and secret.

So, Miley’s dedication to her craft extends her performances, including even her workout routine.

Budding relationships beyond the gym

In addition to her fitness regimen, Miley’s interview shed light on her personal connections including her bond with Beyoncé. She said that despite their busy schedules, they find time to text each other. And both Miley and Beyoncé support each other professionally and personally.

Recently, both of them collaborated too on Cowboy Carter, which is Beyoncé’s latest album. She explained that the safety and trust in their relationship are key. The Flowers singer also pointed out the similarities between their mothers, Tish Cyrus and Tina Knowles. They often text about their relationships with their moms. Their mothers have been deeply involved in their careers from the beginning. She shared that they both grew up with moms who did everything for them. Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus was her makeup artist, hair stylist, seamstress, stylish, and tour manager. Yes, and now just not Miley but all her fandom addresses Tish as their mommy.

Miley Cyrus’ bold style evolution

Since her days on Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus has undergone a style evolution. Earlier this year she won Grammy awards for Record of the Year and Pop Solo Performance for her song Flowers. During the interview, Miley noted that this year was the “first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys.”

She seemed frustrated at not being taken seriously until now, despite her two-decade-long cover. Apart from her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation, Miley has already released seven albums. Some popular ones are, Party in the U.S.A., Wrecking Ball, We Can’t Stop, and more. Miley Cyrus’ transformation from her Disney Days to her current status as a pop icon has been remarkable.

