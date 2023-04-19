Why does Nicki Minaj want to sit next to Prince Harry at the Coronation? Here's what the rapper said

While the UK prepares for the much-awaited coronation of King Charles on May 6, 2023, Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj has joked that she is more than willing to sit next to Prince Harry who will be attending the event without his wife, Meghan Markle. Here's what she said about the event and the Duke of Sussex in a series of tweets and a voice note.

What did Nick Minaj tweet about Prince Harry?

The 40-year-old rapper tweeted, "I'll be attending the coronation. Thank you. Stream #PrincessDiana until I land [united kingdom flag emoji] scones on dekk. Whole lotta gang sh!t [sneezing face emoji]," referring to her recently released single with rapper Ice Spice titled Princess Diana which has been named after Prince Harry's late mother.

"Fank you. Proper excited, really. Yes, it appears there was one seat open right next to Harry. I rang his telly & said: 'You be Harry Potter, & I'll be Hermoine' We both loffed [face with hand over mouth emoji]. Met him on the jet [small airplane emoji] and now here we are [waving hand emoji] Ttyl," Minaj further tweeted.

When a fan said, "SEND IT AS A VOICE MESSAGE PLEASE [x3 crying face emojis]," the singer replied, "Ok" and proceeded to record a Twitter voice note which she posted with the caption, "[united kingdom flag emoji]." In the note, Minaj can be heard putting on an English accent as she says, "Rather excited really. Well, I got the news earlier this morning. I was told there was a seat that opened up right next to Harry, and I rang up his telly immediately."

She added: "Anyway, I'm on the G – Harry, is this a G5 or a G6? Have they prepared my landing strip? We need to notify the Barbz of where we're landing so that they could be outside waiting for me. And when we get back, make sure to call up... Yes. Make sure she handles the press on all this. Queen s***. Brrr." Fans of the rapper, who she even referred to in this voice note, known as Barbz were thoroughly entertained by Minaj's British accent.

This isn't the first time the singer who is known as the Queen of rap has talked in a British accent or about a British public figure. In 2021, Minaj said that she loves former Prime Minister Boris Johnson via another social media interaction where she showcased her British accent skills much to the delight of fans and netizens.