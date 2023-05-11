Why does Prince Harry blame illegal press intrusion for break up with Chelsy Davy? DETAILS here

In a statement as witness, Prince Harry has claimed that alleged intrusion in his private life by the journalists had caused his break up with Chelsy Davy. These claims were made in a High Court against Mirror Group Newspapers which was brought on by several high profile figures.

Mirror Group Newspapers have denied these voicemail interception allegations in the cases. MGN also claimed that some cases brought in court are beyond a legal time limit.

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy break up

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy were in an on and off relationship between 2004 and 2010. Harry’s lawyer alleged that unlawful activity by journalists caused great challenges in Ms Davy’s relationship with the Duke of Sussex, with her deciding that ‘a Royal life was not for her’. This also included the incident when Harry and Davy tried to seek some peace and quiet as they tried to escape into a hotel in Bazaruto but the journalists also booked the same hotel.

Prince Harry’s lawyers alleged, ‘Every time he was in a relationship, or even a rumored relationship, that whole person's family, and often their friends, would be 'dragged into the chaos' and find themselves the subject of unlawful activity on the part of MGN’.

The lawyers also claimed that mobile phone calling data to be used in the trial reveals that Chelsy Davy was targeted for voicemail interpretation between 2007 and 2009. The Duke of Sussex said that such activities caused him huge stress and presented ‘very real security concerns’ for not only Prince himself but for other people around him as well.

