Why does Prince Harry need 'shock therapy' to forget Meghan Markle's NSFW scenes from Suits?

The day Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, was released, the internet was flooded with stories of confessions from the prince. This time around, the new revelation concerns Meghan Markle's Suits and the intimate scenes that she performed during her time on the screen. Not only this, he also went on to confess that this was one of the reasons for his discomfort in not visiting the sets of Suits. All this while the two had been dating and yet to get married. Here is what the Prince wrote about Meghan Markle's intimate scenes in Suits.

Harry's confession about googling Meghan's scenes

It was in one of the excerpts from his memoir where the Prince confessed that he regretted watching some of the scenes that showed Meghan in an intimate setting. "I'd made the mistake of googling and watching some of her love scenes online, I'd witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room... It would take electric shock therapy to get those images out of my head. I didn't need to see such things live," the Prince wrote on the matter, as reported by New York Post.

Despite the initial discomfort caused by these scenes, Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle flourished, leading to their eventual marriage. Suits, which aired from 2011 to 2019 over nine seasons, featured Meghan and Patrick J. Adams as on-screen lovers, with Adams playing the character Mike Ross.

In addition to this, Suits creator Aaron Korsh recently revealed in an interview that the royal family had some influence over the show's content during Meghan Markle's time on the series. Although he didn't specify the extent of their involvement, Korsh mentioned that certain phrases and elements were blocked by the royal family.

As of now, the ex-Royals continue to find work within the industry with recent ventures of planning to produce a movie together. Updates on the premiere of the movie are yet to come by. Thus, we will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

