Why does Prince William is never seen wearing a wedding ring while Prince Harry wears it all the time?

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and his younger brother Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, have always made headlines for their personal life and choices. Especially, the brothers have been the subject of tabloid columns for quite some time owing to their ongoing feud and strained relationship. Especially, Prince William and Prince Harry, and their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are often compared to each other for all possible reasons. And this time, the brothers are creating a stir, thanks to their wedding rings.

Here's why Prince William is never seen wearing a wedding ring

The netizens have once again noticed that Prince William is never spotted with his wedding ring, while his younger brother Prince Harry always flaunts his ring. They have also noticed that William's wife, Kate Middleton, however, is always spotted with her wedding band, along with a gorgeous sapphire engagement ring, which originally belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

However, the insiders have now revealed why Prince William chose to not wear his wedding ring. According to the reports, the Prince of Wales is not a jewellery person and finds it hard to carry one. It was his personal choice to not wear his precious wedding ring on a daily basis. And as always, his wife Kate Middleton chose to understand and accept her husband's decision. The reports also suggest that William has never worn any pieces of jewellery, so far.

Harry and Meghan's wedding rings

The Duke of Sussex, on the other hand, loves his jewellery and is always spotted with his wedding ring. Prince Harry's wedding ring is a platinum band by Cleave and Company, which has a textured finish. His wife, Meghan Markle's wedding ring is also a stunning piece made by Cleave and Company. and was made with pieces of welsh gold as per traditions. She wears it with a two-diamond ring from Princess Diana's personal collection, which was her engagement ring. However, the Duke of Sussex later redesigned her wedding ring on her first wedding anniversary and made it thinner.

