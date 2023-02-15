Why Does Prince William prefer wearing two watches at the same time?

The British Royal family has always been fond of watches. Recently, Prince William was spotted wearing two watches in his last two public engagements. On one wrist, he was seen wearing an Omega Seamaster 300m watch, which his late mother Princess Diana gifted him and he wore it for more than 20 years. While he was also wearing a Garmin Forerunner 245 smartwatch on other wrist. Interestingly, Princess Diana also wore two watches at the start of her relationship with Prince Charles.

The royal family has always had a great affection for timepieces. Prince William gave Kate Middleton a Cartier watch on their wedding anniversary as a special tribute to his mother Princess Diana, who frequently wore two watches at the beginning of her romance with Prince Charles. Meghan Markle is also keeping a unique timepiece for her daughter. Prince Charles can be seen wearing a Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Chronograph watch most of the time. Also, Queen Elizabeth II wore a number of fine watches in her time.

Why does Prince William wear two watches?

It’s doubtful that Prince William would ever give up wearing one of his watches, a classic design that holds sentimental significance since his mother gifted him in favor of a fitness wristwatch. Although, his Garmin is an all-round smartwatch that enables the royal fitness enthusiast to keep a track of his workout.

Prince William seems to enjoy wearing an Omega watch, which he first wore on his wedding day in April 2011 and Princess Eugenie's special day in October 2012.

Given that Princess Diana died in 1997, the 1993 creation of the Omega Seamaster Professional watch was a relatively recent release when she bought it for Prince William.

Not only Prince William but other royals also prefer to monitor their fitness levels. His uncle Prince Edward has also been sighted wearing an activity tracker. His stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, has been seen wearing a FitBit Charge for several years.

Also read: How did Prince William and Kate Middleton react when asked about Prince Harry's controversial memoir Spare? | PINKVILLA