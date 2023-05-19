Why does Priyanka Chopra want to raid Rihanna's wardrobe? Here's what the Citadel actress has to say

Priyanka Chopra has been making headlines for a lot of reasons, be it her hit television series Citadel, her appearance at Bulgari's Venice event, or being Grazia's global cover star. The 40-year-old actress answered 10 questions during an interview with the magazine and revealed that she'd like to steal Rihanna's wardrobe. Continue reading for more details.

Why does Priyanka Chopra want to raid Rihanna's wardrobe?

Chopra is Grazia's global cover star and is gracing 12 international editions of the magazine at the same time, making history. During an interview segment, the talented actress answered 10 hot questions and revealed details about her life. When she was asked if she could raid anyone's wardrobe who would it be she answered Rihanna.

"It would be Rihanna's. I think she would have lots of jewelry, which I would love to play dress up in. I love her choice of clothes. She expresses her personality with her clothes, and unlike a lot of us, she probably owns her clothes so I would go into her wardrobe," Chopra responded. She also revealed that her first celebrity crush was Tupac Shakur and that her comfort shows include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Friends, and The Office.

On being asked what her weirdest food habit is, she responded that she can put achaar in anything. She went on to explain that achaar means pickle and how they are made. Chopra then revealed that she adds achaar to her sandwiches, pizza, Indian food, and sometimes even with Chinese food. The actress then revealed that the first thing she notices when she meets someone is how they smell, whether they are wearing too much or not enough perfume.

She further added that she is a procrastinator and even though she gets a lot done, she is very good at getting a lot not done. Chopra also revealed that her favourite red carpet moment is the 2017 Met Gala when she walked the red carpet with her now-husband, singer Nick Jonas. "It was special in retrospect because I met my future husband," Chopra said. On being asked about her style, she said that she values comfort a lot, and if she was throwing a party, the dress code would be comfortable chic where people could wear pajamas and oversized shirts.

