Why Does Russell Crowe Feel Jealous of the New Gladiator Movie; The Original Star of the Franchise Reveals

Russell Crowe, the star who played Maximus in the 2000 hit Gladiator, is “slightly uncomfortable” over a second installment of the film, set to be released later this year. While speaking on the Kyle Meredith With… Podcast, the actor expressed his reservations towards director Ridley Scott, who helmed the original drama, making a sequel to it.

Russell Crowe mentions a 'tinge of jealousy' over Gladiator 2

“I’m slightly uncomfortable, the fact that they’re making another one, you know? Because of course, I’m dead, and I have no say in what gets done,” revealed Crowe on the podcast. He will not reprise his role as Maximus Decimus Meridius, the Roman general who is forced into slavery in the events of the film. Maximus’ portrayal bagged Crowe the Best Actor Oscar in 2001, so he is a little apprehensive about parting ways with the franchise.

A couple of things that I’ve heard, I’m like, ‘No, no, no. That’s not in the moral journey of that particular character.’ But you know, I can’t say anything. That’s not my place. I’m six feet under. So we’ll see what that is like,” added Crowe. While he did go on to have a dazzling career as an actor- with features in A Beautiful Mind and Les Misérables, Gladiator propelled him to a greater degree of stardom. Thus, there is definitely a “tinge of jealousy,” as Crowe mentions later in the podcast.

Paul Mescal's Lucius highlight of the second installment

The original Gladiator which came out in 2000 portrays a revenge-driven Maximus who is betrayed by Marcus Aurelius’ son Commodus (played by Joaquin Pheonix) and sent into slavery. Maximus has to fight his way to the highest ranks and avenge the death of his family. He does not survive in the end, but the character remains well etched into the memory of cinema lovers to date.

The next part chronicles the story of Lucius (set to be played by Paul Mescal), Commodus’ nephew and the grandson of Marcus Aurelius, who was killed by his own son. Gladiator 2 features Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nelson, and Joseph Quinn as new additions, whereas Derek Jacobi and Connie Nielsen reprise their roles from the original film.

