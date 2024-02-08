Why Does Selena's Father Think Iconic Singer's Killer Yolanda's Documentary Is 'Nothing But Lies'; See Here

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of murder and death.

Grammy-winning late pop star Selena Quintanilla’s murderer Yolanda Saldívar has decided to reveal her side of the story in a new short docuseries. However, Selena’s father, who lost his daughter three decades ago, is against the project and spoke to TMZ about it.

What is the new docuseries about?

The new docuseries by Oxygen focuses on Yolanda’s side of the story. She tells the story of her relationship with Selena, her family, and ultimately her murder in 1994. The docuseries is called Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them. The first episode of the documentary will be released on 17th February with the second one coming out a day later.

The trailer of the docuseries shows Yolanda saying, “I knew her secrets, and I think the people deserve to know the truth.” This seems to be a recurring theme in the trailer of the documentary, that there was more to the story than what meets the eye and that Selena had a secret.

Yolanda, who worked for Selena’s clothing line was accused of embezzling money from not only the artist but also from the fans. When Selena demanded to see the financial records and bank statements, Yolanda shot her and fled the scene. She had a nine-and-a-half-hour standoff with the FBI and the police before finally being arrested. The iconic American singer was pronounced dead at the hospital after a few hours of being shot.

What did Selena’s father say about the docuseries?

Understandably, Selena’s father was not at all happy with the upcoming docuseries. He told TMZ that he or any other member of Selena’s family is in no way shape or form connected to the project and neither do they support it.

He doubled down on the fact that there is nothing more Yolanda could say and anything she has to say now is probably more lies. Selena’s father Abraham Quintanilla was one of the people who were suspicious of Yolanda even before she shot his daughter and has always maintained that he does not want anything to do with her anymore. He still mourns her daughter who died at the young age of 23 and said that everyone knows that there is no truth in anything Yolanda says.

Yolanda is serving a life sentence for her crime but she will be up for parole in March of 2025. The docuseries has already gathered a lot of attention and most people think that this is just another cry for attention from Yolanda and do not believe anything Yolanda says about Selena.

