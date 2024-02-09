Why does Travis Kelce's mother think she won't be seated next to Taylor Swift in future matches? REVEALED

In September 2023, the world caught wind of a blossoming romance between two unlikely stars: Taylor Swift, the iconic singer-songwriter, and Travis Kelce, the esteemed tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Their courtship was solidified when Swift made a public appearance at one of Kelce's home games, igniting speculation and excitement among fans. Yet, it wasn't just the couple's interaction that drew attention; it was the subtle gestures of familial support that spoke volumes. From Kelce's mom, Donna, sharing moments at a Swift concert screening to his dad, Ed, praising Swift's grounded nature, their relationship transcended celebrity status into something genuinely heartfelt and relatable.

ALSO READ: 'My era was Earth, Wind and Fire...': Travis Kelce's mom Donna admits she wasn't Taylor Swift's fan before; Find out her favorite song from the singer

Travis Kelce’s mother Donna thinks she won’t be seated next to Taylor Swift in future matches

Donna Kelce, mother to NFL stars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, offered insights into her upcoming seating arrangements for Super Bowl LVIII. In an interview with Today Show preceding the championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Travis, and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Donna shared her perspective.

Discussing the extravagant nature of seating options in Las Vegas, Donna noted, “You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars.” Having previously sat with her son Travis's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at his games, Donna hinted at a different seating experience for this occasion.

Advertisement

Acknowledging the abundance of Super Bowl accommodations, Donna suggested, “So I have a feeling I’m not in a box, I have a feeling I’m in the stands. As far as I know I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”

Donna Kelce’ uncertain about her accommodations at Super Bowl

Donna's remarks follow her recent statement to People, where she expressed uncertainty about the specifics of her accommodations for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Last week, she admitted that she was "not quite sure" about the nature of the suite arrangements or whether Travis had yet arranged a suite for her. She said, “I know I'm going to be there. And I know I'm going to probably be in the stands, so we'll see what happens.”

Donna further shared with Today Show on Wednesday about her recent Facebook activity, revealing that she had updated her cover photo to a group shot featuring Swift. This change came in the aftermath of the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Baltimore Ravens with a score of 17-10 in the AFC Championship game on January 28th. She said, “Really, that was a picture where all of us were so excited that we were in the suite. And we were so excited that they made it to the Super Bowl that we just took a shot of everybody that was there. So it wasn’t anything calculating or anything like that. It just was everybody who was supporting my son and I was so happy to put that picture on Facebook.”

She also admitted that she tries not to bother her sons during game days.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce's mother Donna reveals she might not sit with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl for THIS reason