Why doesn’t James Gunn want Chris Pratt to play himself in Peacemaker? Here’s what we know

James Gunn and Peter Safran are spearheading the transformation of the DC Universe, fulfilling fans' desires along the way. As the masterminds behind this revitalization, Gunn recently hinted at an upcoming DCU world map that will captivate comic book enthusiasts and talked about Chris Pratt.

Casting possibilities of Chris Pratt

In a interaction, a Guardians of the Galaxy admirer posed an intriguing question: Could actors from the Marvel universe, such as Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff, potentially make cameo appearances as themselves in the upcoming season of Peacemaker? Gunn conveyed his hesitations, stating, "There are reasons I wouldn’t want either of those actors to play themselves in the DCU." The undisclosed rationale behind this stance raises questions about future endeavors involving these actors.

Exploring the DCU landscape

Another devoted DC fan asked a question on Threads, inquiring if James Gunn had“given any thought to the lay of the land in the DCU.” The curiosity was fueled by the desire to visualize the distance of heroes' abodes in this fictional universe. Gunn's replied saying "We are creating an incredibly detailed world map," in response to the query. This statement provides a glimpse into the meticulous attention being invested to craft a comprehensive visual representation of the vast DCU geography.

James Gunn's engaging fan Interaction

Gunn's active engagement with fans on social media offers a glimpse into his creative processes. Beyond addressing casting inquiries, his platform interactions include clarifications about his projects. Notably, he emphasized that the characters in Superman: Legacy is not designed to solely entice potential buyers of DC.

Anticipating Superman: Legacy

The anticipation surrounding the release of Superman: Legacy on July 11, 2025, is building. The film's narrative essence has been unveiled, focusing on Superman's quest to harmonize his Kryptonian legacy with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. His embodiment of truth, justice, and human kindness, in a world that sometimes deems such virtues antiquated, promises a compelling cinematic journey.

