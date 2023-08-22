Why doesn’t James Gunn want Chris Pratt to play himself in Peacemaker? Here’s what we know

Let's discuss why James Gunn doesn't want to cast Chris Pratt as himself in Peacemaker and talks about the DCU World Map.

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Aug 22, 2023   |  03:05 PM IST  |  1.2K

Key Highlight

  • James Gunn and Peter Safran are spearheading the transformation of the DC Universe
  • Gunn recently hinted at an upcoming DCU world map that will captivate comic book enthusiasts

James Gunn and Peter Safran are spearheading the transformation of the DC Universe, fulfilling fans' desires along the way. As the masterminds behind this revitalization, Gunn recently hinted at an upcoming DCU world map that will captivate comic book enthusiasts and talked about Chris Pratt.

Casting possibilities of Chris Pratt

In a interaction, a Guardians of the Galaxy admirer posed an intriguing question: Could actors from the Marvel universe, such as Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff, potentially make cameo appearances as themselves in the upcoming season of Peacemaker? Gunn conveyed his hesitations, stating, "There are reasons I wouldn’t want either of those actors to play themselves in the DCU." The undisclosed rationale behind this stance raises questions about future endeavors involving these actors.

ALSO READ: Superman Legacy: VFX Supervisor drops an update on James Gunn’s film; Says it has a ‘great’ script

jamesgunn/threads

Exploring the DCU landscape

Another devoted DC fan asked a question on Threads, inquiring if James Gunn had“given any thought to the lay of the land in the DCU.”  The curiosity was fueled by the desire to visualize the distance of heroes' abodes in this fictional universe. Gunn's replied saying "We are creating an incredibly detailed world map," in response to the query. This statement provides a glimpse into the meticulous attention being invested to craft a comprehensive visual representation of the vast DCU geography.

ALSO READ: George Clooney is NOT playing Batman in The Brave and The Bold, confirms James Gunn

jamesgunn/threads

James Gunn's engaging fan Interaction

Gunn's active engagement with fans on social media offers a glimpse into his creative processes. Beyond addressing casting inquiries, his platform interactions include clarifications about his projects. Notably, he emphasized that the characters in Superman: Legacy is not designed to solely entice potential buyers of DC.

Advertisement

Anticipating Superman: Legacy

The anticipation surrounding the release of Superman: Legacy on July 11, 2025, is building. The film's narrative essence has been unveiled, focusing on Superman's quest to harmonize his Kryptonian legacy with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. His embodiment of truth, justice, and human kindness, in a world that sometimes deems such virtues antiquated, promises a compelling cinematic journey.

ALSO READ: Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot starrer might cause irreparable damage to DC's extended universe timeline

Advertisement

FAQs

Is Chris Pratt related to Arnold Schwarzenegger?
“I'm very, very proud of you,” Schwarzenegger wrote. Soon after, Pratt discussed how happy he was to be a relative of Schwarzenegger. “Just being his son-in-law and being part of his family, it obviously means a lot to have his support,” he said.
What roles has Chris Pratt played?
He has also voiced the main characters in the animated films The Lego Movie (2014), Onward (2020) and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023). Pratt's other starring roles were in The Magnificent Seven (2016), Passengers (2016), and The Tomorrow War (2021), and the action thriller television series The Terminal List (2022).
What was Chris Pratt's first big job?
The actor was in Hawaii, sleeping on a beach and working at Bubba Gump Shrimp Factory, when he was cast in his first big role. Chris Pratt arrives at the premiere of “Jurassic World Dominion” on Monday.
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!