Why doesn't Prince William wear his wedding ring? Exploring the reason behind this peculiar royal tradition
The Prince of Wales is never seen wearing a wedding ring. Is it deliberate or just something people haven't noticed so far? Delving into this realm and understanding the reason behind this.
The Prince of Wales’ much hyped and televised wedding shattered all the records of the royal wedding as it was watched by millions of people. The wedding was a cathartic experience for all fans of Princess Diana as they saw her son getting married to Kate Middleton in 2011. Having been married for more than 12 years now, the father of three children, Prince William, has never been seen wearing his wedding ring.
Prince William never owned a wedding ring
As peculiar it may sound, The Prince of Wales and next in line to the King of England never owned a wedding ring. One month before Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, a Royal statement addressed this issue. The statement read that the Prince would not be handed a ring during the exchange of vows as the Prince.
A Royal insider later revealed that the Prince has never worn jewelry in his life and he is not much of a jewelry person. It's been a tradition for Royal women to wear wedding rings but it has never been the tradition for Royal men to wear wedding rings. On the other hand, the Princess of Wales is always seen wearing her wedding ring. The ring was crafted from a lump of Welsh gold owned by the Royal Family. The ring was chosen by both the Prince and Princess and was presented to the latter in a traditional way.
Prince Philip too never wore a wedding ring
Unlike the Royal women, men in the Royal family resist from wearing a wedding ring. Prince Philip also was never seen wearing a wedding ring throughout his life whereas women in the Royal household are always seen wearing one. Prince William too followed in the footsteps of Prince Philip and never wore one.
An only exception to this peculiar custom of not wearing a wedding ring was broken by Prince Harry as he wears a platinum wedding band to signal his marriage to Former American actress Meghan Markle.
Kate’s engagement ring has Princess Diana’s sapphire
As it is tradition for Royal women to wear wedding rings, Kate Middleton’s ring was decided collectively by both the prince and princess and was designed by Bristol Jewelry company Wartski. The Welsh gold which was used in making the ring was gifted by Queen Elizabeth II to the couple. The ring also consisted of the iconic diamond and sapphire sparkler that Princess Diana wore.
