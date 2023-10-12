Why don't I pull out…’: When Dwayne Johnson opened about singing and playing ‘ukulele’ in Journey 2: The Mysterious Land

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock has carved a prominent place for himself in the world of entertainment. From being an iconic wrestler to a versatile actor, his journey is nothing short of remarkable. His filmography includes massive projects like DC's Black Adam, the Jumanji franchise, Fast and the Furious franchise, and Baywatch. However, one lesser-known aspect of his career is his foray into music, particularly his memorable musical number in Disney's Moana. But even before that, in 2012, while working on the sequel to the iconic movie Journey to the Center of the Earth, Dwayne Johnson showcased his musical talents in a surprising way.

The campfire scene: A musical breather in Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

During an interview for Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Johnson explained the unique need for a musical number in the movie. He shared that the film's third act required a moment of respite for both the character and the audience. The storyline was tense, with the island sinking and mayhem all around. To provide a breather, the production team came up with the idea of a campfire scene, where Johnson's character pulls out a ukulele and sings What a Wonderful World to the others. He even added a personal touch by changing the second verse to take playful jabs at his co-star, Michael Caine, humorously referring to him as Yoda. Johnson's ability to play the ukulele and sing was a testament to his upbringing in Hawaii, a place known for its rich musical heritage.

Dwayne Johnson's musical journey and a hint at an album

In the interview, Dwayne Johnson hinted at the possibility of a music album in the future. When asked about recording “It doesn't matter” with Wyclef, he playfully remarked that an album was on the horizon. Johnson's willingness to explore different forms of entertainment reflects his versatile talent and his ever-evolving career.

Furthermore, the interview sheds light on Johnson's chemistry with co-star Michael Caine, a Hollywood legend. The two had an outstanding camaraderie, both on and offscreen, which added depth to their onscreen arguments and interactions. However, Dwayne Johnson's journey from wrestling rings to movie sets, his unexpected musical talents, and his charismatic presence continue to captivate audiences, making him a true entertainment powerhouse.

