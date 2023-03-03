Why Drake regrets taking names of his ex-partners like Rihanna in his songs? Find out

Drake recently opened up on the Moody Conversations about name dropping his ex-partners in his songs. Drake admits in the conversation about the two biggest regrets in his music career that included slamming the older rappers and calling out his exes in the songs. The 36 year old rapper said that these might have been the two things which he could have done without. He says that disrupting somebody's life or commenting on their age was not necessary.

Drake regrets in his music career

Drake has called out some of the biggest superstars in his albums including SZA, Jennifer Lopez, and Rihanna.

Drake talks in the Moody Conversations about how one of the exes confronted him for the same. According to the rapper, one of his ex-partners said, ‘You know, it’s not necessarily what you’re saying about me, it’s the fact that you said it’. One of the rapper’s ex-partners slammed him and said that he doesn’t know anything about their life such as whether the family knows everything that is being mentioned in the song or if her boyfriend will like it. Because of the name-dropping in the song they are suddenly left to rebuild their whole life from the pieces again. Drake further clarified that he had ‘no ill-intent’ with the lyrics.

Drake said that he tries best not to take names of his exes in the songs but sometimes he just needs to vent his feelings. He also likes to stay honest in music. Reportedly, Drake called out Kill Bill singer SZA in the 2021 song Mr. Right Now and has also called out Jennifer Lopez in the song Diplomatic Immunity.

Drake mentions in the interview that he hates hearing his song Weston Road Flows which talks about retiring at 35.

