Pop Star Dua Lipa Choose Michelin-Starred Chef Over Her Mom's Cooking Citing Health Needs

Dua Lipa is a foodie but not for her mother’s cooking though. The pop star, who recently released her third studio album Radical Optimism, opened up about her love for food, travel, and thoughts on astrology in the latest episode of Dish Podcast. Lipa concluded the episode with a surprising revelation about her mother’s food.

The Levitating singer revealed that she would rather have one of her host’s food than her mother’s for life. And justified the statement saying it would better cater to her health needs.

Dua Lipa turns down mother’s cooking for Michelin stars

The 28-year-old star sat down for a fun chat with hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, also a Michelin-starred chef, on May 8, Wednesday. Hinting at her obsession with food, Lipa began by saying that going on food-tasting trips is a dream for her, further recalling delicious meals from her recent girls' trip to Copenhagen.

The episode wrapped with an interesting question thrown at the three-time Grammy winner. Lipa was visibly baffled when asked whose food she would have for life, Angela Hartnett's or her mother Anesa Lipa's. "Homecooked meal or Michelin Mary over here?" host Grimshaw joked. After Chef Hartnett suggested she go for her mom's, Lipa insinuated that she actually wanted to choose the English chef.

“You know why, because if I ate my mom’s food every day, I’d probably be the size of a house…which is delicious and amazing,” Lipa explained. Referring to Hartnett’s cooking, the singer pondered, “maybe you could make me like the odd Albanian dish. So…I’m going to go with you,” the Barbie actress conceded, although embarrassed.

The singer’s choice is understandable, as Hartnett is a well-known figure in the hospitality industry. She is a protégée of Gordon Ramsay and earned wide recognition with her TV appearances on Best Home Cook, Celebrity Best Home Cook, Kitchen Criminals, and a couple of cookbooks under her name.

Dua Lipa hints at her reliance on astrology

Dua Lipa got candid about her belief in astrology in another segment of the Dish podcast. She was encouraged to share how the facet influences her lifestyle. Taking the question sportingly, the Albanian singer-songwriter claimed she would rather have an astrologist than a therapist.

“Let’s put it this way, I don’t have a therapist but I have an astrologist,” the hitmaker confessed. While host Grimshaw noted that it was the correct pop star answer, the singer disclosed that she’s been consulting one yearly for her birthdays. But now, her sessions with her astrologer, Rosie, have become more frequent.

Dua Lipa’s third album, Radical Optimism, dropped on 3 May 2024. The singer is also lined up for a headline set at the Glastonbury Festival 2024, from June 26th to June 30th. This year is a professional milestone for the pop star as she made her Hollywood debut with Argylle, starring Henry Cavill in February. Lipa’s star-studded presence as Mermaid Barbie in the 2023 blockbuster, Barbie, also earned her quite the spotlight in Hollywood.

The popular celeb hosted her first Saturday Night Live show, also serving as the Musical Guest on May 4.

