Today is the day when Billie Eilish’s new album Hit Me Hard and Soft finally came out. But fans are certain that more songs will come their way. Although it was a disappointment for some that the album consisted of only 10 tracks, hidden message, and color usage by Eilish have fueled speculations about another album.

Hidden messages and color hints

Vinyl owners of Hit Me Hard and Soft discovered an ambiguous statement after the credits: “But when can I hear the next one?” This has led to speculation about a second album for fans. Moreover, Eilish strategically employs colors (blue, and red) in various aspects of her music photoshoots. These colors are reminiscent of Taylor Swift’s two-tone palette during her surprise album roll-outs.

Fans have noted that Hit Me Hard and Soft could be just ‘blue’, leaving room for a possible follow-up ‘red’ record. Also, this aligns with Eilish’s famous synesthesia where she associates sounds with colors. More so, In her debut album, Billie referenced the blue and red characters from the Ilomilo video game which adds weight to the color theory.

Synesthesia: Symbolism

Her synesthesia is highly influential in how she approaches all forms of artistry. They have also realized how using blue or red colors everywhere during its promotion might mean different musical moods/ themes. Thus, apart from linking with earlier works of hers such as Don’t Smile at Me, it increases fervor towards another one soon.

The concept of a double album release is not something unknown in the music industry either. Considering Taylor Swift’s recent double album launches, it gives room for other musicians like Eilish to follow suit. In terms of strategic use of colors and hidden messages, fans see similarities between what these two artists do.

Fan reactions and speculations

Eilish's fans cannot wait for the possibility of a double album. Despite praise for Hit Me Hard and Soft, fans are thrilled to think about more songs. The internet has been filled with posts from communities in which they discuss theories surrounding a second release, and clues on what it could be.

It would be a huge moment for her supporters if Eilish were to release an unexpected second album. What makes this theory so convincing is the blend of hidden messages, color symbolism, and synesthesia hints. Finally, fans want to get any confirmation word or surprise happening that could let them know some more about Billie’s musical plans going forward.

