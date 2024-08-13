Why Frozen 3 First Look Sparks Fan Theories About Norse Mythology Connection? Explained

Disney's Frozen franchise, one of its biggest hits, has continued to capitalize on its legacy. In 2019, Disney released a follow-up film, Elsa and Anna, where they leave Arendelle to learn more about themselves and each other. After two hit films, a spin-off musical, and an entire land dedicated to the franchise at Disneyland Hong Kong and Tokyo Disneysea, Disney announced the release of the third Frozen film.

At this year's D23 exposition, fans got a sneak peak at Frozen 3, the third film in the series and one of many recently annouced sequel films alongside Toy Story 5, Incredibles 3, and Zootopia 2. And although details are fairly sparse on the ground about what the actual storyline will be, eagle-eyed fans have spotted a few key elements that suggest Frozen 3 will take inspiration from Norse mythology.

Frozen 3 was originally scheduled for release in 2026, but has been pushed back to 2027. The main cast, including Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel as Anna and Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf, is expected to reprise their popular characters. The storyline is expected to continue from Frozen 2, but no new characters have been revealed.

Producer Jennifer Lee offered a tantilizing glimpse of things to come, saying, "Coming out of 'Frozen 2,' we still have some questions. A lot of questions actually. Now, you see why we need two films to tell this story." With this, she set the stage for Frozen 3, while also seemingly confirming the rumors that a fourth Frozen movie has already been greenlit. Beyond this, fans at D23 were treated to a single piece of concept art in the Sleeping Beauty aesthetic, showcasing Anna on a brown horse and Elsa on a white one, both riding towards a shining castle in the sky.

Fans were quick to read into this concept art to try to determine what Frozen 3 will actually be about. Many have zeroed in on both the city in the sky and the dark, intimidating figure in the bottom right corner as evidence that the film will lean into Norse mythology for inspiration.

"Oh my god it's loki," said @swifferstruggle on Twitter, referring to what may be hinted as the villain of the piece. This was a common take, with @sunsolveig writing further, "Since Frozen is based off of Norwegian culture and folklore my bet is that this movie is gonna be about Norse mythology because of the shadow on the bottom right looking kinda Viking-ish/Loki-ish."

Others focused on the city in the sky, making the argument that it represents Valhalla, the famed afterlife of Viking warriors. "Frozen 3 is going to be amazing and I can prove it!" @daeshyr wrote excitedly, breaking down elements of the concept art on Twitter. "In the background of the released concept art, we have VALHALLA with 2 Vikings silhouettes and another large one in the river. I'm sure they'll delve deeper into the Norse mythology of this universe and it'll be amazing!"

The first Frozen movie debuted in theaters in 2013 and was inspired by the classic fairy tale The Snow Queen, written by Hans Christian Anderson. It became an instant blockbuster and grossed $1.28 billion globally at the box office. It was the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time after it released, and it now stands at No. 22. Frozen 2, which was released in 2019 surpassed the original by making $1.45 billion at the global box office. It’s currently the 14th highest-grossing movie worldwide, after peaking at No. 10.

