Why Glen Powell’s girlfriend Gigi Paris unfollowed actor’s co-star Sydney Sweeney? Find out

It seems that all is not well between Gigi Paris and Glen Powell with the rumors of their breakup running wild ever since the model unfollowed Top Gun: Maverick actor’s co-star Sydeny Sweeney on Instagram.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are currently shooting for their upcoming rom-com movie directed by Will Gluck. The duo have been shooting for this untitled movie in Australia with Sweeney often sharing the snaps of their adventures on social media.

Here is everything that we know about Glen Powell’s girlfriend Gigi Paris unfollowing the actor’s co-star Sydeny Sweeney.

Gigi Paris and Glen Powell

Gigi Paris and Glen Powell have been dating since 2020 and the model initially supported Euphoria’s star Sydney Sweeney when the casting news was announced. Paris even commented on Sweeney’s Instagram post. However, Gigi Paris recently unfollowed Sydney Sweeney from Instagram which fueled the rumors that the model and Powell have gone different ways.

Earlier popular gossip account DeuxMoi had said that Paris and Powell’s relationship has been on the rocky side ever since the latter’s filming with Sweeney started. Paris even visited Powell production set in Australia in late March but she returned back home less than two weeks later.

Powell and Paris were first linked together in 2020 when cameras captured them vacationing with each other in Mexico. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2021 and Paris even supported Powell throughout the press tour of Top Gun: Maverick last year.

The reps of the parties involved have not yet commented on these speculations.

The untitled upcoming movie of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell also stars Darren Barnet, Bryan Brown, and Michelle Hurd. Paparazzi also captured several PDA filled moments between the Sweeney and Powell’ characters.

