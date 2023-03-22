Why is Gwyneth Paltrow facing lawsuit for Utah Ski Collision of 2016? Find out

A retired Utah doctor Terry Sanderson has filed a lawsuit against actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow for negligence during skiing on the slopes at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016 which caused a crash.

On Tuesday, Gwyneth Paltrow made her first appearance at Park City District Court for this civil lawsuit which is expected to last more than a week. Terry Sanderson first filed the lawsuit in January 2019 for the incident on the slopes. Here is everything that you need to know about the lawsuit that Gwyneth Paltrow is facing for Utah Ski Collision 2016.

Utah Ski Collision 2016

The retired optometrist Terry Sanderson first filed the lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow in January 2019. In the lawsuit, Sanderson accused the Academy Award winner actress of colliding with him from the back as they were skiing down the slope at the Deer Valley Resort in February 2016. Sanderson also accused the ski instructor for filing a false report saying that Paltrow didn’t cause an accident at the time.

As per the 2019 lawsuit, Terry Sanderson alleged that Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit him in the back before turning away while leaving the retired optometrist lying stunted and seriously injured on the snow. The doctor claims that the accident has caused him permanent traumatic brain injury along with broken ribs, pain, and emotional distress.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s rep said that this lawsuit is without any merit and facts. The Goop founder also filed a countersuit next month and claimed that it was Terry Sanderson who hit her from behind. He just wants to exploit her status and wealth. Sanderson also apologized at the time of the incident and the ski instructor also recorded the accident.

