Why has Allison Holker not danced since losing husband Stephen Boss to suicide? Here's what the dancer said

American dancer Allison Holker has opened up about losing her husband, Stephen Boss last year to suicide. The 35-year-old revealed what she misses most about the hip-hop dancer and why she hasn't danced ever since his death. Continue reading to know more details.

Allison Holker reminisces moments with Stephen Boss

"Stephen would hold my back every time I walked past him. We'd have so many random conversations, and there was so much laughter. Our love was so real and so loud. We always told people our house was like a choreographed dance," she told People. Back in December 2022, Boss shocked the world when the news of his death by suicide aged 40 came out.

"No one had any inkling that he was low. He didn't want people to know. He just wanted to be everyone's Superman and protector," Holker added. The 35-year-old choreographer met Boss in 2010 when they appeared on Fox's So You Think You Can Dance. They got married three years later, and he adopted Weslie, Holker's daughter from her previous relationship. Apart from 14-year-old Weslie, Holker and Boss have two kids, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3.

"It's been really hard because I can't understand what was happening in that moment [he died]. If I'm honest, when this happened I was really confused with what my new purpose was going to be," Holker revealed. "I could allow myself to go to a really dark place right now, and that would be valid and fine. But I want to choose a different way for myself and the kids," she said and proceeded to add that Boss "brought so much joy to this world" and should be "remembered as the beautiful man he was."

"Literally getting up in the morning was getting harder and harder," Holker said and added that she has begun cold plunging at night which causes her body to relieve tension and helps her "spiritually and mentally" as well. Talking about her children, she said, "We lean on each other a lot for support because every single day is a new emotion. And honestly, not even day by day. It's moment by moment." She also talked about what helped her express emotions.

"Stars are so important to me because that's where we believe he is. I knew I wanted to have him find peace. I was under the stars by myself and I told him, 'I forgive you, and I hope you're with us.' Talking to him and expressing all those emotions of forgiveness and sadness but also love and joy was so healing," she explained. Holker then revealed that she hasn't gone back to dancing yet. "Dancing with him was so special. I haven't danced yet. That's gonna be a big step for me, but I know that I'll get there. He's guiding me on this path."

